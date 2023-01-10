Arrest for theft of a vehicle on Westfield Road





File: 23-188 A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a joint investigation between Saint John police and Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP It is claimed that: On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:56 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was picking up her mail from a community mailbox on Westfield Road in Saint John when a man stole her gray 2014 Hyundai Elantra. The suspect fled in her vehicle traveling toward Grand Bay-Westfield. The woman flagged down a neighbor, who followed her vehicle and called 911. The suspect collided with another vehicle in the Grand Bay-Westfield area and failed to stay at the scene of that accident. One of the people in the other vehicle suffered minor physical injuries. The suspect then lost control of the vehicle which came to rest in a ditch in the Welsford area. The owner found her vehicle abandoned and badly damaged. She then saw the suspect nearby and called the police. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested by Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP. He remains in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area who has camera or video surveillance of the incident at the time it happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. John’s Police Department at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-TIPS St. John’s Police would like to thank the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP and the public for their assistance. For more news, visit St. John’s Police Force | City of Saint John, New Brunswick

