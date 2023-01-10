8 heat records that were broken in the last 8 years, the hottest on record





The main line The previous eight years have all been among the world’s eight hottest on record, scientists at the European Union’s climate change agency said. said Tuesday, raising the alarm about the effects of climate change, which has contributed to increased weather and record temperatures. A man tries to cool off with a bottle of water during the first heat wave of the year on June 9. … [+] 2008 in New York City. Getty Images Key facts Europe experienced its own the hottest summer on record in 2022, with average temperatures from June to August surpassing the previous record just a year ago 12 countries recorded unprecedented temperatures amid several heat waves across the continent. The summer of 2021 was hottest on record in the US, with the average temperature in nearby states reaching 74 degrees, surpassing the heat of the Dust Bowl summer of 1936 by less than 0.01 degrees (Summer of 2022 was the third warmest in the USA). Lytton, Canada recorded a temperature of 121.3 degrees on June 29, 2021, marking the highest temperature ever recorded north of 50th parallel north. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> On June 20, 2020, the highest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle was recorded in Verkhoyansk, Russia, where the heat reached 100.4 degrees. of the highest minimum temperature was recorded at a weather station in Quriyat, Oman, where on June 27, 2018, the mercury never dropped below 108.7 degrees over a 24-hour period. Death Valley, California, recorded the worlds the hottest month on record in July 2018, as the monthly average temperature reached 108.1 degrees Fahrenheit. The worlds highest low temperature at night was discovered in Oman on June 1, 2017, after temperatures never dropped below 111.6 degrees for an entire night, according to readings from a weather station in Khasab. Key background Last year marked the fifth warmest year on record by a narrow margin, according to the UN’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, which noted that other temperature data sets may rank the year slightly differently. The world is approx 2.1 degrees hotter than in the late 19th century, the service said, before increased industrialization led to an increase in carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels. The year 2022 marked the eighth consecutive year of temperature extremes preindustrial levels by at least 1.8 degrees. Big number 16 trillion dollars. That’s how much heat waves have cost the global economy since the early 1990s, according to a study published in The Advances in science diary in October. Extreme heat harms health, productivity and agricultural production, the researchers said, noting that the world’s poorest countries have borne the worst effects of climate change. Further reading 20,000 died amid punishing heatwaves and record temperatures across Western Europe this summer, data shows (Forbes) Record high in over two dozen US cities in June Heat wave so far (Forbes)

