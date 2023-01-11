Unprecedented insecurity in West Africa and the Sahel, Security Council hears

At her briefing, Giovanie Biha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of the UN Office for the Region, UNOWAS, urged ambassadors to continue to support a strategy focused on building resilience, promoting good governance well and strengthening peace and security.

Ms. Biha presented the latest UNOWAS report covering trends and developments over the past six months.

Insecurity affecting millions

Despite efforts by national security forces and international partners, insecurity has worsened again in large parts of the region, she told the Council.

Operations by armed groups, violent extremists and criminal networks forced the closure of the more than 10,000 schoolswith millions of children affected, and some 7000 health centers.

These non-state groups are fighting among themselves for supremacy and control of resources, she said, which is pushing states to the brink and causing untold misery to millions who have fled elsewhere to provide.

Indeed, the central Sahel continues to face multidimensional challenges, unprecedented levels of security and humanitarian challenges, socio-political instability, further compounded by the impact of climate change and food insecurity which was exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, he added. she.

At the same time, countries along the coast of the Gulf of Guinea have also seen increase in attacks against their territories, threatening transport routes to landlocked countries further north.

Promotion of consensus and dialogue

Ms. Biha reported on the activities of UNOWAS, including its efforts to foster political consensus and ensure a level playing field ahead of this year’s elections in countries such as Nigeria.

The office has also worked with the West African economic bloc ECOWAS and other UN entities to contribute to conflict resolution, both regionally and locally, including among farming and pastoral communities in northern Benin.

In this regard, UNOWAS also worked with youth and women’s groups to promote conflict-sensitive best practices for climate change adaptation. These findings were presented at the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt last November.

In Guinea and Cte ​​d’Ivoire, peace convoys supported by the United Nations have completed their journey through the respective countries, providing spaces for effective intercommunal dialogue along their route, she added.

UNICEF/Milequem Diarassouba The children attend a school in Boundiali, northern Cte d’Ivoire.

Commitment and support

In the wake of the September 2022 coup in Burkina Faso, and another in Guinea a year earlier, UNOWAS has welcomed agreements on the duration of political transitions.

UNOWAS will remain actively committed to the evaluation and follow-up mechanism agreed between Burkina Faso and ECOWAS and to the operationalization of the transition timeline in Guinea, said Ms. Biha.

The UN system will need to continue to provide support to the countries concerned by focusing on responding to the grievances that led to those coups.

Combating insecurity and increasing humanitarian aid are particularly important in the context of these urgent challenges, she stressed, noting that millions of people remain the target of seemingly endless attacks, particularly in Mali and Burkina Faso.

She further welcomed efforts in The Gambia to continue implementing the recommendations made by the country’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission.

Advocacy for women

We are also pleased to see that several countries in the region have adopted new national legislation on equality in women’s participation in political decision-makingand this after years of continuous advocacy, she told the ambassadors.

The UN official expressed hope that lawmakers and other stakeholders in Nigeria and The Gambia will resume the legislative process on this very important issue.

For our part, UNOWAS will continue its collaboration with the Working Group on Women, Youth, Peace and Security in West Africa and the Sahel to assess the effectiveness of current approaches and find new ways to ensure that half of the region’s population can make their voices heard in assemblies where decisions are made and budgets are approved, she said.

Meanwhile, a process towards the establishment of a forum of justice ministers among ECOWAS countries could be a critical tool, given repeated claims that the judicial system is being instrumentalized in the region.

Opportunity knocks

Ms. Biha asked the Council to continue supporting the UN strategy.

Despite the many challenges facing countries in the region, especially the Sahel region, the region remains a place of tremendous opportunity, she said.

I take this opportunity to salute the great resilience of the population of the region, especially the Sahelian people who faced many challenges of unprecedented proportions, continue to fight every day for a better future.