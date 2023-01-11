International
US News & World Report announces the best jobs of 2023
The software developer ranks first; health care jobs remain prominent.
WASHINGTON, January 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — US News & World Report, the global authority on consumer rankings and advice, announced today Best jobs 2023. The ranking provides a look at the best jobs in 17 categories from sectors such as business, health care AND technology to help job seekers at every level achieve their career goals. The results take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance and salary.
While almost 40% of the top 100 jobs are in health care or health care support role, a software developer for tech jobs grabbed the no. 1 this year.
“Software developers are becoming increasingly critical to the growth and sustainable success of businesses across industries,” says Janica Ingram, career editor at US News. “The 10-year outlook for the profession is strong and expected to grow at an above-average rate. It is expected to be in high demand, due to the growing number of products and services that use software. Low unemployment and a high average The salary also contributes to the appeal of this career.”
Following software developer in the overall rankings is nurse practitioner at No. 2, medical and health services manager at No. 3, and physician assistant at No. 4. In addition, the pilot debuted in the top 50 this year at No. 47 due to higher scores on work-life balance, salary and future prospects.
“It’s no surprise that healthcare jobs continue to dominate the best jobs rankings. This year’s cold and flu season reiterates the ongoing human need for healthcare practitioners,” says Ingram. “The higher-than-average salaries, low unemployment rates and strong future prospects for many of these roles certainly reflect this.”
Health care jobs also continue to rank high among The career with the most job security, with the industry accounting for 13 of the top 20 jobs on that list. The nurse took number 1, while the dentist took place no. 3, physician assistant ranked number 4 and orthodontist ranked number 5.
The 2023 Top Jobs Ranking provides job seekers with detailed information on training and education requirements, average salary and job satisfaction across various sectors, including social services, education, bUILDINGAND creative and media. For interested individuals to follow science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM fields, US News reports Best STEM Jobs. The best jobs without a college degree AND Highest paying jobs without a degree are also offered to those who have not attended or graduated from the faculty.
To calculate the best jobs, US News pulls data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the jobs with the highest hiring demand. Jobs are then rated using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, average salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. For further details on how the rankings are calculated, see methodology.
For more information, visit The best jobs and divide the ranking into Facebook AND I tweet using #BestJobs.
Ranking of the best news jobs in the USA 2023
*See the full list of top jobs here.
- Software developer
- Doctor nurse
- Manager of Medical and Health Services
- Assistant Physician
- Information Security Analyst
- Software developer
- Information Security Analyst
- IT Manager
- Web Developer
- Computer systems analyst
- Doctor nurse
- Assistant Physician
- Physiotherapy
- The dentist
- Veterinary doctor
- Manager of Medical and Health Services
- Financial Manager
- Market Research Analyst
- Logistician
- Management Analyst
About US News & World Report
US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. A multi-faceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Auto, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, US News offers rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and US News events Live. More than 40 million people visit it USNews.com monthly for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC
SOURCE US News & World Report, LP
