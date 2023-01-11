



John Joe Sarkwasbeing was remembered Tuesday as a Mi’kmaq spiritual leader who dedicated his life to eliminating racism and injustice. Tributes have poured in for Sarkever since he died on Sunday aged 77 of complications from diabetes. Sark’s niece, Julie Pellissier-Lush, said her uncle led by example. “He was willing to take those fights, take those actions, bring words where they were needed, make sure there was positive change. And it happened … a long time ago, any of these things that are happening now. , The Commission of Truth and Reconciliation, all these things that he had already worked for, he was already useful to him. He was already trying to bring recognition and recognition to these things that had happened.” In the 1990s he asked Pope John Paul II for an apology from the Roman Catholic Church for its role in residential schools. Two decades and two popes later, the apology finally came. Sark dropped out of school in the 8th grade, saying he had been a victim of racism. He went on to become one of the first Mi’kmaw graduates from the University of Prince Edward Island and spent the rest of his life working to end the racism he faced as a child. Sark helped draft the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Sark, performing a smear with the rector of St. Paul, John Clarke, was respected throughout PEI (CBC) “Captain John Joe was an extraordinary man who fought hard for decades for Mi’kmaq rights and worked tirelessly to educate people about our true shared history,” said Chief Darlene Bernard of the Lennox Island First Nation. “He was revered as an advocate, educator, author, father and friend to many and will be greatly missed.” Almost 30 years before Washington’s NFL team changed its name, he took Charlottetown Rural High School to drop the name “Redmen” in favor of the Raiders. My sincere condolences to the family, friends and community grieving the loss of Keptin John Joe Sark, a tireless and dedicated Mi’kmaq leader in our home of Epekwitk and throughout Mi’kma’ki. https://t.co/cEdVQ76oB3 –@BrianFrancisPEI When Confederation Bridge first opened in 1997, Sark said it should be named Abegwait Crossing. Official efforts are now underway to change the name. In a statement, PEI Prime Minister Dennis King called Sark “an ambassador for his people, [who] proudly stood in front of prime ministers, prime ministers and popes to demand respect and reconciliation”. When Sark received the province’s highest honour, the Order of PEI, he returned it in protest, saying MPs ignored his call to remove General Jeffrey Amherst’s name from a national historic site. Amherst had suggested in letters the distribution of smallpox-coated blankets to the natives. Sark was awarded the Order of Prince Edward Island, the province’s highest honour, but returned it in protest, saying MPs ignored his call to remove the name of General Jeffrey Amherst from a national historic site. (CBC) “John Joe Sark’s role as a spiritual leader for our people has built a lasting bridge of understanding between cultures,” said Chief Junior Gould of the Abegweit First Nation. “In his role as guardian of the spiritual and cultural integrity of the Mi’kmaq people, he fought to have offensive stereotypes removed from schools and institutions in Prince Edward Island, his legacy will live on through the many impacts he made. “

