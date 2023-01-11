NASA’s TESS Discovers Second Earth-Size Planetary Systems





The TOI 700 is a cute little one M dwarf star located about 100 light years away in the southern constellation Dorado. In 2020, Gilbert and others announced the discovery of Earth-sized, habitable-zone planet d, which is in a 37-day orbit, along with two other worlds. The innermost planet, TOI 700 b, is about 90% the size of Earth and orbits the star every 10 days. TOI 700 c is over 2.5 times the size of Earth and completes one orbit every 16 days. The planets are probably tidally locked, meaning they orbit only once so that one side always faces the star, just as one side of the Moon always faces Earth. TESS monitors large sections of the sky, called sectors, for approximately 27 days at a time. These long views allow the satellite to track changes in star brightness caused by a planet passing in front of its star from our perspective, an event called a transit. The mission used this strategy to observe the southern sky starting in 2018, before returning to the northern sky. In 2020, it returned to the southern sky for additional observations. The additional year of data allowed the team to refine the planet’s original sizes, which are about 10% smaller than initial calculations. If the star were a little closer or the planet a little bigger, we might have been able to distinguish TOI 700 e in the first year of TESS data, said Ben Hord, a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland, College Park and a graduate. researcher in NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. But the signal was so weak that we needed an additional year of transit observations to identify it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/nasas-tess-discovers-planetary-systems-second-earth-size-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos