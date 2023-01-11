Classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency were found at the think tank





WASHINGTON, Jan. 9 (Reuters) – (This Jan. 9 story has been redacted to correct the spelling of “named” to “named” in paragraph 4) Classified documents from Joe Biden’s days as vice president were leaked in November by the US president’s personal lawyers to a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found in Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported earlier, adding that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents that were handed over to the National Team. Archives. The classified material was identified by Biden’s personal lawyers on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, the president’s special counsel, said in a statement Monday. The Penn Biden Center is named for Biden, who periodically used the office space from mid-2017 until the start of his 2020 presidential campaign. The White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives the day those documents were discovered, Sauber said. adding that the National Archives took possession of the material the following morning. Sauber also said the documents were not the subject of any previous requests or investigations by the National Archives. The documents were discovered when Biden’s personal lawyers were “packing up files placed in a locked cabinet in preparation to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC,” Sauber said. He added that the White House was cooperating with the Department of Justice and the National Archives. The Justice Department, the National Archives and the panel did not respond to a request for comment. Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. Sauber’s statement did not mention the number of classified documents, what they contained or their level of classification. CBS News reported that they contained no nuclear secrets. Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that Biden’s lawyers “appear to have taken prompt and appropriate action” after finding the documents. Raskin said he was confident that Garland “will make an unbiased decision on any further action that may be necessary.” The Justice Department is separately investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents he kept at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021. FBI agents conducted a court-approved search on August 8, Trump’s Tuesday – Lagos Estate. About 100 documents marked as classified were among the thousands of records seized. “When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden’s multiple homes, maybe even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform late Monday. Reporting by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Howard Goller, David Gregorio and Christian Schmollinger Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

