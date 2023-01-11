



A new photo shows the suspect in a carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport Monday morning, according to police. Orlando police say a driver pulled over to the curb in their car outside the Frontier Airlines terminal when a man wearing dark clothing approached them around 12:10 a.m. The suspect told the driver they were armed and forced the person out of the vehicle, police said. The suspect then drove away. Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with dirty blonde or brown hair. He also had a black backpack. Police tweeted the photo Tuesday showing who they believe is the suspect in the carjacking. According to police, the stolen vehicle was located in Casselberry. Police say there was a 10 to 20 minute delay before law enforcement was notified and an alarm was raised. It’s not a sight you often see at OIA.” very scary, especially at the airport. I mean, how does anyone do that? You think that’s safe. You drop someone off and it only takes a minute,” said Elda DaSilva outside the airport. Law enforcement agencies have not yet been able to find the suspect. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority released a statement saying in part: “The Orlando Police Department provides services to the MCO by patrolling and enforcing the movement of traffic through airport property. The MCO is working with OPD to ensure that security remain a priority at the airport.” Outside the Frontier Terminal, an Orlando Police K9 unit and a police vehicle were visible throughout the day. But some travelers expected to see more security. “Oh, look, there are no police officers. There is no one here today. We don’t see any security or anything here,” said Neli Medvedevu. The Orlando Aviation Authority said they use a variety of security measures that are visible and invisible. Contact OPD at 321-235-5300 if you can help them identify the man in the photo.

