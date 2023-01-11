Poilievre calls for McKinsey’s government contracts study

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of government relations with a consulting firm after reports that 30 times more money has been awarded in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Tories.

As previously reported by Radio-Canada and The Globe and Mail, McKinsey and Company earned $2.2 million in federal contracts during the nine years the Harpers Conservatives were in power, compared to $66 million in six years under the Trudeau Liberals.

Poilievre is calling for an investigation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates, which will seek all written records related to McKinsey, including emails and text messages. He said he did not think a full-scale public inquiry was required at this point.

People can’t even pay their bills, yet there are companies linked to the Trudeau Liberals who are being awarded huge contracts worth tens of millions of dollars, Poilievre said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Radio-Canada is also reporting that the government department that has awarded the largest contracts to McKinsey is Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Poilievre questioned the value of those contracts amid a backlog of about 1.2 million immigration applications, asking, what did we as Canadians get? What are the results of this clever work of the management company?

McKinsey said in a statement released Tuesday that the company follows procurement laws and its work with the Canadian government is entirely non-partisan in nature and focuses on key management topics, such as digitization and improving operations.

The statement added: Our firm does not make policy recommendations on immigration or any other topic and that the company is aware of calls for a parliamentary committee study into its work, an opportunity it welcomes.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Franois Blanchet also held a press conference Tuesday to echo Poilievre’s calls for a committee study.

Blanchet said he is particularly concerned about the lack of transparency in the case and the risk of added expense by hiring a private company to potentially perform public service work.

The questions it raises for us are not about the international firm, he said, but rather, why did the Government of Canada hand over its priorities, through contracts, to a private foreign company?

Poilievre also questioned former McKinsey global managing director Dominic Bartons subsequent appointment as Canadian ambassador to China, a position he left in 2021.

It’s time for Canadians to get answers, Poilievre said. We need to know what this money was for, what impact McKinsey has had on our government, and it’s time for Canadian taxpayers to have these questions answered.

In a statement, NDP MP and ethics critic Matthew Green said the New Democrats are supporting a committee study of McKinsey’s government contracts.

Canada has a strong public service that can do the job at a fraction of the cost, so there’s no reason Trudeau should choose to hand out buckets of money to his billionaire CEO friends, Green said. Canadians need to be able to trust that their money is being spent to benefit real people.

The Office of the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Helena Jaczeks wrote in a statement that it maintains the highest standards of openness, transparency and fiscal responsibility.

We have not received a formal request from the government operations and estimates committee, but we will work with the committee if a motion on this issue is passed, the statement also said.

Michael Wernick, a former Privy Council official who now works as a consultant, said he could not speak to the McKinsey case specifically because he is no longer in government, but that all governments have outsourced professional services to that time. [he] you can remember, for different purposes.

He added that sometimes the public service lacks expertise in a certain area, citing the examples of cyber security and software development.

It makes perfect sense to rent that expertise from time to time, he said.

As all the opposition parties in the parliamentary committee are in favor of launching a committee study, they will have the necessary votes to start such a study the next time they call a meeting.

With files from CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier and Producer Ian Wood