Sask. liquor stores allow to auction in February
The Saskatchewan government is moving forward with privatizing its last few liquor stores, auctioning off retail licenses starting Feb. 6.
Auctions are for permits only, not physical buildings or other assets. The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) operates 34 stores out of about 600 liquor retailers in the province, but has ended operations since the provincial government announced in its throne speech that it would fully privatize liquor sales.
Lori Carr, minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, said she expects the online auction to attract many bidders.
“We already know that the private industry is doing a good job of this. We’ve had a lot of interest,” she told reporters in Regina on Tuesday. “People are really excited by a lot of calls, when are they going to auction? How is it going to work? So we expect a lot of activity.”
Carr said he could not speculate on how much the permits would go for. The starting bid is $0.
Successful bidders must open a retail store within 18 months of the close of the auction. They are not allowed to resell the permit until they have opened the store.
“Within the guidelines we’ve created, you actually have to open a store and it has to work, so the individual has to take the time,” Carr said. “They have to buy the permit. They have to create the Store. They have to have it up and running, and then at that point in time, I think if they want to sell that permit, they can.”
Sad for the employees
The first of the 34 locations is scheduled to close to customers later this month, but stores already have empty shelves and frustrated employees after stock was sold at deep discounts over the holiday season.
The Saskatchewan government and the General Employees Union (SGEU) launched a Save Our Stores campaign to try to fight the closings, but it is closing along with the stores.
“We’re getting to the point where one of our stores is going to close immediately. And so we’ve realized that once that happens, we have no other way,” said Bob Stadnichuk, SGEU’s vice president for retail/regulatory. . “It just goes to show that the government will go ahead regardless of what has already happened.”
Stadnichukworks at the SLGA store in Saskatoon’s University Heights, which is slated to close in mid-March. He said the holiday season, usually an exciting time for staff, was depressing.
“It used to be that when you come to work, you’re going to see people, you’re going to enjoy your job. You’re going to help people pick out their wines and whatever they need for the holiday season,” Stadnichuk said. “This round was more like, show up to work and try not to feel the sadness.”
He said the government’s decision to shut things down was ill-conceived.
They decided to have a lot of sales with very little profit,” he said. “So what will end up is that the government will see a huge loss from these stores at the end of March. They will use that to justify the reasons for closing the stores, but they were the ones who decided it would happen in this way.”
Blue sky49:30Saskatchewan government closes remaining government-run liquor stores
|
