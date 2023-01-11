



Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced measures to ease pressure on NHS hospitals to address the current crisis. She confirmed that Humza Yousaf, the Scottish cabinet secretary for health, would announce further details on measures to reduce hospital admissions and speed up discharges. Measures include: NHS 24’s staffing levels will increase further in the coming weeks as it ramps up other areas of work such as its app and self-help guides.

The Government will explore ways to maximize primary care capacity by considering examples such as NHS Lanarkshire’s Saturday opening practices.

With the delayed dismissal, the Foreign Secretary said health and social care partnerships will receive additional funding, which will be confirmed in the Scottish Parliament. Answering it Scottish Government Notice, Kenryck Lloyd-Jones, CSP’s public affairs and policy manager for Scotland, said resolving the current crisis and putting the service on a sustainable footing would take time. He said, ‘CSP welcomes measures to improve bed capacity in social care and access to primary care, and increase NHS 24 staffing. But there is no quick fix to the current crisis in the face of desperate staff shortages. What needs to be recognized is that rehabilitation and recovery services in the community are vital to addressing these challenges, enabling early hospital discharge and preventing further hospital admissions. “Whether people are discharged to a bed in social care or with a home care package, they require appropriate and timely rehabilitation services. Allied health professionals are essential to rehabilitation and we hope that the Scottish Governments soon to be published will produce a workforce plan for the future. The way out of this crisis is through effective community rehabilitation services to prevent and reduce hospital admissions, ensure timely discharge from hospitals and reduce reliance on social care.’ The Scottish Government’s move comes at the same time NHS England health secretary Steve Barclay announced £200 million to buy extra bed capacity in non-hospital settings to help discharge patients.

