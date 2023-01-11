SLGA liquor store permits to be auctioned in February: province





Auctions for the sale of permits linked to Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores will begin on February 6, the province said in a news release. Inventory continues to clear as the government moves to close its remaining 34 SLGA sites by the end of March. So they are aware of the dates that stores will be closed moving forward. They are able to make plans, said Lori Carr, minister of liquor and gaming. The first store to close will be the SLGA liquor store on Lewvan Drive in Regina. Customers said they will miss the location. I think if we have no other choice then I think we should move to another store even though we like this one, said SLGA customer Gler Kaw. According to the government, the auctions will be staggered, while the final ones will start on February 15. The province said those interested in bidding must pre-register and pay a $5,000 deposit to participate in an auction. The auctions are for permits only and do not include any buildings, equipment or inventory for sale, the province said. They will be sold separately. Those granted permits must also meet all conditions associated with holding a retail permit. The province said the auctions will be held no longer McDougall Auctioneers Ltds website. More details about the auctions can be read further SLGA website. Once auctions related to SLGA Retail Inc. permits are completed, auctions will be held for communities that qualify for an additional permit according to SLGA’s population matrix, if anyone has expressed interest in the permit. These auctions were suspended during the pandemic, a release said. Auctions are scheduled by the province. As of November 2015, more than half of the provinces’ liquor stores have been privatized. Currently, 34 stores remain government owned and operated, including five in Saskatoon and six in Regina. According to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union (SGEU), more than 350 SLGA workers will be affected by the sale of the remaining stores. SLGA liquor stores used to make millions for the government until private sector competition was allowed. The government predicts its stores will lose money next year. DP is skeptical. I’d really like to see some clearer projections on that revenue. I am skeptical of this projection. I think the liquor retail market in Saskatchewan is a very profitable market, said NDP MLA Nathaniel Teed. SLGA will continue its bulk distribution efforts. The government does not know how much revenue it can earn through the online auction of liquor licenses. The proceeds will go toward severance packages for the estimated 350 employees who will lose their jobs. – With files from CTV News Reginas Allison Bamford

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/auctions-for-sask-government-owned-liquor-store-permits-to-be-held-in-february-1.6224996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos