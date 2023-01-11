The city is fined for the death of a 6-year-old girl





Newcastle City Council has been fined £280,000 following the death of a six-year-old girl who was hit by a tree at school. Ella Henderson, who attended Gosforth Park First School in Newcastle, was struck by a rotting tree which fell onto her school’s playground in September 2020. She was freed from the tree by emergency services and immediately taken to Newcastle Royal Infirmary, where she died the following morning. The Health and Safety Executive found that the tree was in poor condition and that the council had failed to identify the extent of the decay. Newcastle pleaded guilty to breaching section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 at a hearing on 10 January. The council was fined 280,000 and ordered to pay 8,020 in court costs by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. Newcastle chief executive Pam Smith said: Ella’s death was a devastating tragedy and our hearts go out to her family and friends. While we take our health and safety responsibilities very seriously, we fully acknowledge that there have been failings in our processes, which is why we have taken the opportunity to admit fault at the first available opportunity. We note the judges’ comments today and fully accept the court’s sentence. Ms Smith said the council reviewed its processes immediately after the incident and now has new procedures in place to prevent something like this from happening again. We would like to offer our sincere and deepest condolences and apologize unreservedly to the Ellas family for their unimaginable loss, Ms Smith said. HSE Inspector Ashfaq Ali said: This horrific incident led to the avoidable death of a young girl. The HSE hopes others will learn from what happened to Ella. Our thoughts remain with the Ellas family. Ella’s parents Neil and Vikki Henderson said: We would like to thank the police and the HSE for their thorough investigations, and the kindness and sensitivity with which they treated us throughout. We are devastated beyond words to hear how many times this result could and should have been changed. No family should ever have to go through what we are going through. Hopefully lessons will be learned from this and we think there needs to be better education and information about which trees are suitable for school playgrounds and what sizes are allowed to grow.

