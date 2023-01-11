Global economy goes into recession, 2023 growth will slow down





The World Bank cut its global growth forecasts from mid-2022 projections due to what it sees as a broad-based deterioration in economic conditions. The international development institution cut almost all of its forecasts for the world’s advanced economies, lowering its growth outlook for the global economy to 1.7% for 2023, it said in its latest report. Global Economic Prospects. Organization designed earlier the world economy will expand by 3% in 2023. The adjustment was driven by a sharp downgrade in its outlook for the US economy, which now expects growth of 0.5% from a previous projection of 2.4%. The World Bank lowered the growth outlook for China for 2023 from 5.2% to 4.3%, Japan from 1.3% to 1% and Europe and Central Asia from 1.5% to 0.1%. “Global growth has slowed to the extent that the global economy is dangerously close to slipping into recession,” the World Bank said, attributing an “unexpectedly fast and synchronous” global monetary policy that is tightening in the wake of sluggish growth. The downgrades would mark “the third weakest growth rate in nearly three decades, eclipsed only by global recessions caused by the pandemic and the global financial crisis.” Global growth has slowed to such an extent that the global economy is dangerously close to falling into recession. The World Bank said tighter monetary policies by central banks around the world may have been necessary to tame inflation, but they “have contributed to a significant deterioration in global financial conditions, which is exerting a significant drag on activity “. “The United States, the euro area and China are all going through a period of marked weakness, and the resulting outflows are exacerbating other headwinds facing emerging markets and developing economies,” he said. The global financial organization adjusted its forecasts for 2024 also lower, to 2.7% from a previous growth forecast of 3%. China is the ‘key variable’ A faster-than-expected reopening in China poses great uncertainty for its economic recovery, the World Bank said in its report. “Economic recovery [in China] could be delayed if reopening results in large outbreaks that overwhelm the health sector and undermine confidence,” the report said. “There is considerable uncertainty about the trajectory of the pandemic and how households, businesses and policymakers in China will respond. “ A pedestrian in the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images World Bank President David Malpass said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Tuesday that “China is a key variable and there could be an advantage for China if they push through Covid as quickly as they seem to be doing.” “China is big enough by itself to really drive global demand and supply,” he said. “One of the questions for the world would be which one does it the most if it puts upward pressure on global demand, then that raises commodity prices. But it also means the Fed will be on the rise for a longer period over time.” he said. Read more about China from CNBC Pro

