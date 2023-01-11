Global economy dangerously close to a recession: World Bank | Economy News

The global economy will edge dangerously close to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all of the world’s major economies, the United States, Europe and China, the World Bank warned on Tuesday.

In an annual report, the World Bank, which lends to poorer countries for development projects, said it had cut its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7 percent, from its previous forecast of 3 percent. If this forecast proves correct, it would be the third weakest annual expansion in 30 years, behind only the deep recessions resulting from the global financial crisis of 2008 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Although the United States may avoid a recession this year, the World Bank has forecast that the US economy will grow by 0.5 percent, global weakness is likely to bring another headwind to American businesses and consumers, on top of high prices and more expensive borrowing rates. The US will also remain vulnerable to further supply chain disruptions if COVID-19 continues to escalate or Russia’s war in Ukraine worsens.

And Europe, long a major exporter to China, is likely to suffer from a weaker Chinese economy.

The World Bank report also noted that rising interest rates in developed economies such as the United States and Europe will attract investment capital from poorer countries, depriving them of crucial domestic investment. At the same time, the report said, those high interest rates will slow growth in developed countries at a time when Russia’s occupation of Ukraine has kept world food prices high.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added huge new costs, World Bank President David Malpass said in a call with reporters. The outlook is particularly devastating for many of the poorest economies where poverty reduction has already stalled and access to electricity, fertiliser, food and capital is likely to remain limited for an extended period.

The impact of a global downturn would fall particularly hard on the poorest countries in areas such as sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to 60 percent of the world’s poor. The World Bank has projected that per capita income will grow by just 1.2 percent in 2023 and 2024, a pace so weak that poverty rates could rise.

Growing vulnerability and business investment will compound the already devastating changes in education, health, poverty and infrastructure and the growing demands from climate change, Malpass said. Addressing the scale of these challenges will require significantly more resources for development and global public goods.

Along with seeking new financing so it can lend more to poorer countries, Malpass said, the World Bank will, among other things, try to improve its lending conditions that would increase the transparency of debt, especially for the growing percentage of poor countries that are at high levels. the risk of debt distress.

Three big slowdowns

The report followed a similarly gloomy forecast a week earlier by Kristina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, the global lending agency. Georgieva estimated on the American CBS news network, Face the Nation, that a third of the world will fall into recession this year.

For most of the world economy, this will be a difficult year, more difficult than the year we left behind, Georgieva said. Why? Because the three big economies USA, EU, China are all slowing down simultaneously.

The World Bank has forecast that the European Union’s economy will not grow at all next year after expanding by 3.3 percent in 2022. It forecast China’s growth at 4.3 percent, nearly a percentage point lower than it previously forecast. first and about half the pace Beijing posted in 2021.

The bank expected developing countries to fare better, growing by 3.4 percent this year, the same as in 2022, though still only about half the pace of 2021. It forecast Brazil’s growth to slow to 0.8 percent. in 2023, up from 3 percent last year. In Pakistan, it expected the economy to expand just 2 percent this year, a third of the pace of previous years.

Other economists have also issued bleak outlooks, though most of them aren’t quite as dire. Economists at JPMorgan are predicting slow growth this year for advanced economies and the world as a whole, but they do not expect a global recession. Last month, the bank predicted that slowing inflation would strengthen consumers’ ability to spend and fuel growth in the US and elsewhere.

Global expansion will return to 2023 bent but not broken, JPMorgan report said.