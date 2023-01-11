International
Global economy dangerously close to a recession: World Bank | Economy News
The global economy will edge dangerously close to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all of the world’s major economies, the United States, Europe and China, the World Bank warned on Tuesday.
In an annual report, the World Bank, which lends to poorer countries for development projects, said it had cut its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7 percent, from its previous forecast of 3 percent. If this forecast proves correct, it would be the third weakest annual expansion in 30 years, behind only the deep recessions resulting from the global financial crisis of 2008 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Although the United States may avoid a recession this year, the World Bank has forecast that the US economy will grow by 0.5 percent, global weakness is likely to bring another headwind to American businesses and consumers, on top of high prices and more expensive borrowing rates. The US will also remain vulnerable to further supply chain disruptions if COVID-19 continues to escalate or Russia’s war in Ukraine worsens.
And Europe, long a major exporter to China, is likely to suffer from a weaker Chinese economy.
The World Bank report also noted that rising interest rates in developed economies such as the United States and Europe will attract investment capital from poorer countries, depriving them of crucial domestic investment. At the same time, the report said, those high interest rates will slow growth in developed countries at a time when Russia’s occupation of Ukraine has kept world food prices high.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added huge new costs, World Bank President David Malpass said in a call with reporters. The outlook is particularly devastating for many of the poorest economies where poverty reduction has already stalled and access to electricity, fertiliser, food and capital is likely to remain limited for an extended period.
The impact of a global downturn would fall particularly hard on the poorest countries in areas such as sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to 60 percent of the world’s poor. The World Bank has projected that per capita income will grow by just 1.2 percent in 2023 and 2024, a pace so weak that poverty rates could rise.
Growing vulnerability and business investment will compound the already devastating changes in education, health, poverty and infrastructure and the growing demands from climate change, Malpass said. Addressing the scale of these challenges will require significantly more resources for development and global public goods.
Along with seeking new financing so it can lend more to poorer countries, Malpass said, the World Bank will, among other things, try to improve its lending conditions that would increase the transparency of debt, especially for the growing percentage of poor countries that are at high levels. the risk of debt distress.
Three big slowdowns
The report followed a similarly gloomy forecast a week earlier by Kristina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, the global lending agency. Georgieva estimated on the American CBS news network, Face the Nation, that a third of the world will fall into recession this year.
For most of the world economy, this will be a difficult year, more difficult than the year we left behind, Georgieva said. Why? Because the three big economies USA, EU, China are all slowing down simultaneously.
The World Bank has forecast that the European Union’s economy will not grow at all next year after expanding by 3.3 percent in 2022. It forecast China’s growth at 4.3 percent, nearly a percentage point lower than it previously forecast. first and about half the pace Beijing posted in 2021.
The bank expected developing countries to fare better, growing by 3.4 percent this year, the same as in 2022, though still only about half the pace of 2021. It forecast Brazil’s growth to slow to 0.8 percent. in 2023, up from 3 percent last year. In Pakistan, it expected the economy to expand just 2 percent this year, a third of the pace of previous years.
Other economists have also issued bleak outlooks, though most of them aren’t quite as dire. Economists at JPMorgan are predicting slow growth this year for advanced economies and the world as a whole, but they do not expect a global recession. Last month, the bank predicted that slowing inflation would strengthen consumers’ ability to spend and fuel growth in the US and elsewhere.
Global expansion will return to 2023 bent but not broken, JPMorgan report said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/10/342
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft ends security updates and technical support for Windows 7 and 8.1
- Global economy dangerously close to a recession: World Bank | Economy News
- The Trump and Biden classified document cases differ in essential ways. Here’s how.
- MP Global Investors Summit 2023 live: PM Modi urges investors to come to MP to get the most out of the PLI program | Market news
- Olympic champion Ma Long stunned in WTTC Asia Continental Stage
- Rihanna brings dramatic glamor in a couture gown to the 2023 Golden Globes – WWD
- Global economy goes into recession, 2023 growth will slow down
- Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor For A Motion Picture – The Hollywood Reporter
- Microsoft closes actively exploited zero-day hole (CVE-2023-21674)
- A child or youth died once every 4.4 seconds in 2021 – UN report
- Philippine court strikes down oil exploration pact involving China
- Tisha Vaculin rises in the entertainment industry