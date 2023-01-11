- The outbreak killed 55 people out of 143 infected
- Sudan virus does not have a proven vaccine
- Vaccine trials did not start because there were no new cases in December
Uganda declares itself Ebola-free after quickly turning the tide into an outbreak
KAMPALA, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Uganda on Wednesday declared the end of a nearly four-month Ebola outbreak that it briefly struggled to contain but was then able to quickly bring under control despite the lack of a proven vaccine against the viral type in question. .
“We have successfully controlled the spread of Ebola in Uganda,” Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said during a ceremony to mark the end of the outbreak.
Aceng said this was Uganda’s eighth Ebola outbreak since 2000, when the country recorded its first and deadliest epidemic that killed more than half of the 425 people it infected.
According to health ministry figures, the latest outbreak killed 55 of the 143 people infected since September. Six of the victims were health workers.
Wednesday’s announcement followed Uganda’s completion of 42 days without an active case, representing two full incubation periods of the virus.
In the first weeks of the outbreak, cases spread beyond the epicenter of Mubende, 150 km (90 miles) west of the capital Kampala, to several other districts, including Kampala.
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Uganda for its response to the virus.
“Uganda has shown that Ebola can be defeated when the whole system works together, from having an alert system in place, to finding and caring for affected people and their contacts, to gaining the full participation of affected communities in response,” he said. in a statement.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said a two-week delay in announcing the outbreak after the first possible Ebola death meant “the opportunity for immediate quarantine of contacts was lost”.
But health officials were able to turn the tide of the disease by November after imposing a lockdown in the affected districts.
Ebola is spread through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person and has a fatality rate of about 50%. More than 11,300 people died during the 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa.
Unlike the more common strain of the virus, Ebola Zaire, which has been behind several recent epidemics in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, the strain behind the Ugandan outbreak, Ebola Sudan, has no proven vaccine.
However, experts said Uganda’s experience in fighting previous outbreaks of Ebola and its viral cousin Marburg aided its response.
However, Uganda’s speed in containing cases ultimately meant that planned trials of vaccine candidates were never launched.
In December, Uganda received three vaccines — one from the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, another from the Sabin Vaccine Institute and a third from Merck ( MRK.N ) — for use in vaccinating people in contact with cases of confirmed.
But until that moment, there were no new cases. The WHO said experts will meet on January 12 to discuss next steps for vaccines.
Sabin chief executive Amy Finan said the preparation for the trials, however, had taught health officials lessons for developing a future trial, including how to engage with communities.
“Hopefully we won’t have another outbreak soon, but if we do, we will be more prepared than ever for it,” she told Reuters.
Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Additional reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning, Angus MacSwan and Kim Coghill
