Premier Danielle Smith will give a ‘brief government update’ at 2pm





Article content In her first press conference of the year, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declined to say whether her government would use its key sovereignty act, even as she claimed Ottawa was leading a targeted attack on the oil industry. provincial.

Article content Smith made the comments in Calgary on Tuesday in what she said would be the first of many open news with reporters.

Article content She answered questions about the federal governments single transition plan aims to help oil and gas workers find new jobs in a low-carbon economy, calling on the Trudeau government to tone down its rhetoric. They should stop this language. They should stop using the social justice language of just transition because we all know what that means, she said. That means getting rid of oil and natural gas workers. And this is not in. Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson visited the province last October and claimed Ottawa’s climate plan would not curb fossil fuel production in the short term.

Article content The Liberals are expected to introduce the legislation soon after MPs return to Parliament at the end of the month. Smith said the law threatens the provinces energy industry. This type of targeted attack on our industry does not lend itself to cooperative federalism, she said. How many hits can Alberta take before we say stop? Despite that language, she declined to say when, or under what circumstances, her government would use Alberta’s Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act Bill 1, saying she wanted to see the Trudeau government’s legislation first. We have not made a decision to invoke the sovereignty act for anything, she said. It depends on how far the Prime Ministers are prepared to push this.

Article content Smith added that there are federal ministers who understand our position that her government has been working with. I’m just going to keep working on it until we see what kind of legislation comes out. The sovereignty act came into effect last month after being the focus of heated debate for months. Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University, said Tuesday that it appeared that Smith, after aiming to appease her base by passing the Sovereignty Act, seemed intent on not scaring the general population ahead of the May election. All this discussion of the Sovereignty Act about what it may or may not say has brought a great deal of uncertainty. “We still don’t know what that means, and she doesn’t make it any clearer,” said Williams, who added that it appears Smiths’ strategy will be to settle the spat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rather than focus directly on NDP leader Rachel Notley. She’ll try to look like she’s protecting Alberta and being tough on Ottawa while at the same time reassuring all the people who have all kinds of questions that have come up since she became premier, she said. . [email protected] I tweet @ByMatthewBlack

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/premier-danielle-smith-to-provide-short-government-update-at-2-p-m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos