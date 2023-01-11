Oceans were hottest on record in 2022, analysis shows | Climate crisis

The world’s oceans were the hottest on record in 2022, demonstrating the profound and widespread changes that human-caused emissions have made to the planet’s climate.

More than 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gas emissions is absorbed in the oceans. Records, starting in 1958, show an inexorable rise in ocean temperature, with an acceleration of warming after 1990.

Sea surface temperatures have a major influence on the world’s weather. Warmer oceans help increase extreme weather, leading to more intense hurricanes and typhoons and more moisture in the air, which brings more intense rain and flooding. Warmer water also expands, raising sea levels and endangering coastal cities.

The temperature of the oceans is much less affected by natural climate variability than the temperature of the atmosphere, making the oceans an undeniable indicator of global warming.

Last year is expected to be the fourth or fifth hottest on record for surface air temperatures when the final data is collected. During 2022, we saw the third La Nia event in a row, which is the coldest phase of an irregular climate cycle centered in the Pacific that affects global weather patterns. When El Nio returns, global air temperatures will rise even more.

The international team of scientists who produced the new analysis of ocean heat concluded: Earth’s energy and water cycles have been profoundly altered by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, causing widespread changes in Earth’s climate system.

Prof John Abraham, at the University of St Thomas in Minnesota and part of the study team, said: If you want to measure global warming, you want to measure where the warming goes and over 90% goes to the oceans.

Measuring the oceans is the most accurate way to determine how out of balance our planet is.

Weather is becoming more extreme due to warming oceans and this is having tremendous consequences around the world.

Prof Michael Mann, at the University of Pennsylvania, also part of the team, said: Warmer oceans mean there is more potential for larger rainfall events, as we saw last year in Europe, Australia and currently on the west coast. of the USA. .

He said the analysis showed an increasingly deep layer of warm water at the surface of the ocean: This leads to greater and faster intensification of hurricanes, something we also saw last year as winds no longer produce warm water. cold under the surface, which would otherwise dampen the intensification.

Research released Monday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed that many extreme weather events in 2022 were made more likely and more intense by the climate crisis, such as the heavy rain that caused devastating floods in Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Reliable measurements of ocean temperature go back to 1940, but it is likely that the oceans are now at their hottest for 1,000 years and warming faster than at any time in the last 2000 years.

analysis, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciencesused temperature data collected by a variety of instruments across the oceans and combined separate analyzes by Chinese and American teams to calculate the heat content in the highest 2,000 meters, where most of the warming occurs.

The oceans absorbed about 10 zettajoules more heat in 2022 than in 2021, the equivalent of every person on Earth using 40 hair dryers all day, every day.

The researchers also analyzed salinity, which along with temperature determines water density and is a vital driver of ocean circulation. An index of salinity variability across the oceans reached a record high in 2022, indicating continued strengthening of the global hydrological cycle.

Another important feature of the oceans is stratification, where the stratification of water according to density becomes stronger. This limits the mixing of deeper, cooler, nutrient-rich waters with surface waters.

The long-term trend of increased stratification continued into 2022, the scientists found, with important scientific, societal and ecological consequences.

One consequence, Abraham said, is that less mixing in the ocean means the surface layer absorbs less carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, increasing global warming.

The researchers also said: There are increasing occurrences of record heat waves and droughts in the Northern Hemisphere, consistent with intense ocean warming in the mid-Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Ocean warming and impacts on extreme weather will increase until humanity reaches net zero emissions.

In October, the World Meteorological Organization reported that atmospheric concentrations of all the major greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, had reached record levels. WMO head Prof Petteri Taalas said: We are going in the wrong direction.