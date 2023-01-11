Retail permits for SLGA stores are auctioned in February

Article content
For what is expected to cost a pretty penny and require a bit of luck, a Saskatchewan resident or company could win the right to open a new private liquor store in the province.
Auctions are for permits only, the government declared. No buildings, equipment or inventory are included in the sale.
The province announced Tuesday it will begin auctioning off remaining Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Permits (SLGA) next month, a decision the union representing the workers expects to make the government a fortune.
They’re salivating at what they can get out of it, said Bob Stadnichuk, a vice president with SGEU’s Retail and Regulatory Division, in an interview Tuesday. They know they’re going to make some pretty big bucks for it. That’s exactly what they were looking for in this whole process: how much money can they make by selling everything.
According to a press release, auctions for the permits will begin on February 6 and will fluctuate over several days, with the final auction starting on February 15. The auctions will be held in real time by McDougall Auctioneers through the company’s website.
The announcement comes after the government outlined plans in October to close its 34 remaining SLGA stores. There will be 35 auctions in total; government said it had closed a location in Saskatoon before the October announcement.
Lori Carr, the minister responsible for SLGA, told reporters she could not speculate on how much the government plans to make by auctioning the permits.
However, she confirmed that the government will make at least $175,000 because each bidder must pay a fee of $5,000. There are 35 permits up for auction, and the government keeps the winners’ fees. Losers will see their money back.
Additionally, winners must pay an additional $750 plus GST within three days of the auction closing.
The starting value of a pass will be $0, Carr said, adding that the value of the winning bid will be made public on the website.
She said the revenue generated will be offset by the payment that will have to be paid to employees leaving SLGA. She said she believes it will cost $15 million to close the stores.
While she won’t speculate on how much money the province will raise, Stadnichuk believes it will get millions.
He said a permit in Melfort was auctioned for $850,000 a few years ago.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of these cities cost over $1 million each, Stadnichuk said. There will be no small players in this, in my opinion. There will be Co-ops, Sobeys. I would say Superstore, Loblaws, and all those people who have the money that can get that money out.
The province has argued it is closing stores because retailers are expected to see declining revenues, even though they currently remain profitable.
SGEU, however, has argued the government shackled public stores from the opportunity to compete.
Stadnichuk said the auctions are evidence that the province only became interested in making money after seeing permits being sold for high prices.
Before switching to the auction system, the government in 2016 required businesses to submit a plan. The permits were then issued free of charge.
Carr has said the stores are forecast to see net income for 2022-23 fall to $395,000, an 88 percent drop from $3.2 million in 2021-22. The decline over the years has been due to changing consumer buying habits, she said.
We expect to start losing money next year. So, before that happens, we have decided to go this route, she said.
Stadnichuk argued the government’s predictions for 2022-23 were a self-fulfilling prophecy.
He said fire sales during November and December caused some stores to operate at a deficit. Most store shelves remain empty and not restocked, he added.
So now at the end of March, when they start looking at the books, they’re going to look at it and say, See, we told you, those stores were losing money, he said. So this is the game they are playing with us. And I really hope that the public understands that this is just a movement of figures and they are not telling the truth.
Carr said forecasts for 2022-23 were not based on store closures, but admitted they could be less than forecast because there is less inventory.
When asked about criticism that the government made it difficult for shops to compete, Carr replied: Should we invest in alcohol coolers or should we invest in a motorway? Should we invest in other public services for the residents of this province?
The union has argued that the stores provided profits to the province to fund those services.
The first store is scheduled to close at the end of January, with all retail locations expected to close near the end of March. The first store to close will be one at the corner of Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue in Regina.
Permits will be auctioned in batches. For example, the first batch will run between February 6 and February 15 and will include passes for Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Watrous and Carlyle.
The sixth group will run between February 15 and 24 and also includes passes for Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert, as well as passes for La Loche, Creighton and Fort QuAppelle.
Northern communities had expressed concerns about the impending closures without an immediate replacement create further public disorder and harm those struggling with addictions.
Other communities will be part of different auction groups, which can be found on the government website. Winning bidders must operate in the municipality in which they won the bid, as well as meet local municipal requirements.
Independent stores are required in communities of more than 5,000 people. Communities with fewer than 5,000 people can operate in an integrated store.
The government owns 19 of the properties where the stores are located. The properties will be made available for sale through provincial asset disposal processes and commercial realtors, he said.
Carr said the buildings will go up for sale after the auctions are completed.
The successful bidder is required to meet all conditions associated with holding a retail shop permit. This includes good character, the government declared. Carr said that includes making sure they don’t have a criminal record.
Simply being the highest bidder does not automatically qualify someone to hold a retail store permit, according to the backgrounder.
Stores must be opened within 18 months of the close of the auction. Winners must pay the total bid amount within that time frame.
Once those auctions are complete, the province said additional auctions will be held for communities that qualify for an additional permit in cases where someone has expressed interest.
