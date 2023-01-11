France welcomes the democratic advances that marked the year 2022 in the West (…)





Mr. President, I would like to thank the Deputy Special Representative Giovanie Biha and the President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray for their briefings. France welcomes the democratic advances that marked 2022 in West Africa, with the holding of legislative elections in Gambia and Senegal, the progress of the political dialogue in Cte divoire and the preparation being made for the next elections in 2023, especially in Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau. Unfortunately, three countries in the region have not yet restored constitutional order. France welcomes the efforts of ECOWAS to obtain a clear commitment from the authorities of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali for the duration of the transition and the holding of credible and transparent elections. In this context, the United Nations has a crucial role to play. I would like to acknowledge the excellent work done by Special Representative Mahamat Saleh Annadif and Deputy Special Representative. We hope that the appointment of a new Special Representative and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel can be done without delay. I would also like to reiterate here the important role of the UN Resident Coordinators stationed in the region. UNOWAS and all UN country teams play a more important role than ever in assisting political transitions alongside ECOWAS, while addressing key factors for peace such as respect for human rights, the fight against impunity, the response to humanitarian needs, development, open civic space and freedom of the press, women’s participation and response to climate change. For all these reasons, France supports the recommendation of the Secretary General to renew the mandate of UNOWAS for three years. My last comment is about security. France wants to emphasize the dramatic results of the model proposed by the mercenary group Wagner, which has demonstrated its total ineffectiveness in the fight against terrorism. In addition, the destructive effects of his action are obvious. This group has already been guilty of numerous human rights violations. We have seen this in Moura, Mali, with more than 300 civilian casualties. We must also remember the robbery of natural resources in the countries where this group is located. Mr. President, It is clear that security is a major issue for the region, but we cannot respond to it with brutal, deceptive or partial answers. France reiterates its full support for the collective initiatives led by the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS, the G5 Sahel, the Accra initiative and the Yaound architecture for maritime security. France and the European Union will continue to be key partners in these initiatives. I also reaffirm our support for the high-level panel on the Sahel led by President Issoufou. We hope it will present innovative proposals. France will continue to provide assistance to countries in the region that request it, within a framework that respects international law. Finally, I would like to reiterate our longstanding support for the African Union’s request for predictable and sustainable funding for its peacekeeping operations, including assessed UN contributions. This topic will be raised by Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna during her visit to Addis Ababa this week, together with her German counterpart. Thank you.

