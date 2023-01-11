Ebola outbreak in Uganda ends, leaving relief and unanswered questions





No new Ebola infections have been detected in Uganda for 42 days, and so on Wednesday, the World Health Organization and Uganda’s Ministry of Health officially declared the country’s latest outbreak of the deadly virus to be over.

The United States will also end screening and monitoring requirements for travelers from Uganda on Wednesday.

However, the response work is not finished.

Since the outbreak was officially recognized on September 20, 164 people have had confirmed or probable Ebola infections; there are 55 deaths confirmed by laboratory testing, with another 22 deaths suspected to be caused by the virus.

The last victim was a stillborn baby at 28 weeks of pregnancy who tested positive for the virus. The baby’s mother was infected but recovered and is reported to be in good health. Scientists are investigating these two cases to understand whether the virus could have crossed the placenta to infect the baby, which is called vertical transmission. Vertical transmission is not something that was previously known to be a risk with Ebola.

of Effect Ebola infections can last for years, including fatigue, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and eye problems. Those 87 survivors will continue to need ongoing care.

They will also be followed because even though they have recovered, they may be carrying active virus in certain parts of their bodies that, under the right circumstances, could trigger a new outbreak.

However, this moment is a great relief.

Uganda quickly ended the Ebola outbreak by increasing key control measures such as surveillance, contact tracing and infection prevention and control. As we scaled up our efforts to mount a robust response in the nine affected districts, the magic bullet has been our communities who understood the importance of doing what it took to end the outbreak and took action, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Acero, Uganda’s Minister of Health, said in a statement.

Just two months ago, it looked like Ebola would cast a dark shadow over the country well into 2023 as the outbreak reached major cities like Kampala and Jinja, but this victory starts the year on a note of great hope for Africa. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said in a statement.

I congratulate the Government of Uganda, local health workers and global public health partners who worked to end the Ebola outbreak in the country, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement. I also want to thank CDC staff on the front lines in Uganda and around the world who worked countless hours to expedite the outbreak’s end.

The relief is also real for health officials who have worked closely with the Ugandan government to bring the outbreak under control.

Feels like you won a sports game, doesn’t it? said Amy Boore, program director for CDC’s Division of Global Health Protection in Uganda.

I feel like one of those football guys who goes and throws their helmet on the ground, she said. We got it together in the end.

This Ebola outbreak was not the largest or longest Uganda or Africa has seen, but experts involved in the response say it was challenging on a number of fronts. For one thing, it happened in the middle of another explosion.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the flood of misinformation that followed eroded public trust in health officials in Uganda the same way it has in other countries, Boore said, making it harder to convince Ebola patients to come to hospitals for careful.

Another challenge was the lesser-known strain of Ebola virus that caused the outbreak: the Sudan strain. Although there are therapies and a vaccine against another type of Ebola virus, Ebola Zaire, there are no such treatments or protection against Ebola Sudan.

This was the first outbreak of Sudanese Ebola virus in Uganda in a decade.

At the start of the outbreak, a team of scientists from the University of Oxford, South Africa and Uganda set out to collect all known scientific studies on the Sudan strain. They found only 20highlighting the lack of research and the urgent need for more investment to find an effective vaccine and therapy, as well as the best approaches to support patients through their infections.

In the end, disease detectives said, they had to go back to basics to break the chains of transmission of new infections.

Ugandans, they have been dealing with Ebola responses for decades. And they have always managed to control them and prevent them from spilling over their borders. But they were able to do so only through basic control measures, said Joel Montgomery, chief of the CDC’s Special Viral Pathogens Branch.

This is how this explosion finally ended. We had really good contact tracing, really good Ebola treatment units that were set up and then really, really good laboratory diagnostics, he said.

But first, says Boore, they had to convince people to seek treatment in the first place. Ugandans have a history of following health advice, she says, but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the long wait for vaccines destroyed public confidence.

Officials flew into the country to tout the benefits of the Covid vaccination, but it was months before there was actually any vaccine to give. Meanwhile, as Ugandans waited for vaccines being given in other countries, the Delta variant caused a devastating wave of disease and death, she says.

It was like a slap in the face, Boore said.

A lot of suffering happened during Covid. But even though a lot of people died here from Covid, it wasn’t as bad as people thought it would be. It was not as bad in Africa as it was in other countries. You know, it’s mostly elderly, and some places were hit really hard and others not so much. There’s also this weird collective amnesia that happened.

Then Ebola comes back and they’re like, now we’ve seen the big bad virus, and it wasn’t that bad. I was no longer afraid, she said. It was really hard.

Boore says epidemiologists believe this Ebola outbreak probably started in neighboring villages in late July. Usually, she says, there is a strong early warning system through village health teams that notify health officials of unusual illnesses. But none of that worked this time because people stopped their usual health-seeking behaviors.

It wasn’t until mid-September, when a 24-year-old man finally went to a health clinic for care, that health officials detected Ebola in a lab test and began to respond.

There is so much damage to public confidence that was done globally during Covid that it was a very different outbreak, Boore said. So this one, to be honest, was scary.

Public health officials, including Boore and her team, were also tired. They had already spent years without weekends, without vacations, responding to the pandemic.

It was really demoralizing. Everyone was tired. “To see how the public trust wasn’t there, we were very concerned that we weren’t going to get it back,” she said.

Their efforts paid off, says Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University who recently returned from a visit to a clinic he helps support in Uganda.

Griffin says public health officials have learned important lessons from previous Ebola outbreaks, including a large outbreak in West Africa that sickened nearly 29,000 people between 2014 and 2016, when mistrust of public health workers undermined their ability to to answer.

I thought the approach this time was much better, he said. This time the focus was transparency.

And transparency, even taken to a literal level where when somebody had Ebola, they wouldn’t actually just put it in these sealed concrete facilities. They made sure that the mother could see the child being treated, that community leaders could come to these safe zone areas and see what was going on, Griffin said, so there was a really big effort to be transparent about what was going on, what the medical professionals were doing.

The outbreak ended so quickly that it could hamper plans to test recently developed vaccines against Sudan’s Ebola virus.

The WHO had rushed to start a Phase 3 trial of the vaccine in Uganda, but because there are no new cases, officials are talking about how to continue studying the vaccines in a way that we can conduct research that advances our understanding of these vaccine, said Dr. Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, co-director of WHO’s research and development plan for epidemics, in a the latest news conference.

Survivors are also being monitored for the persistence of the virus in their bodies.

After the Zaire Ebola outbreaks, studies showed that the infectious Ebola virus can hide in areas where foreign invaders don’t seem to trigger an immune response. These so-called immune-privileged sites include the brain, eyes and testes.

A genetic analysis of an Ebola outbreak of a 2021 outbreak in Guinea determined that the likely cause was a person who had been infected during the West African outbreak between 2014 and 2016, five years earlier. This suggests that the Ebola infection in Zaire can fester for years in some survivors. It is not clear whether Ebola Sudan can do the same.

These individuals who have recovered may actually have a persistent viral infection. So it’s important to continue to follow these individuals and provide them with psychosocial support, but there’s also an important aspect of research here, and understanding the science to see if these individuals are spreading the virus, Montgomery said. .

Boore says officials will be watching and ready to reduce the chance of survivors showing up. The Ugandan government has also set a goal to definitively identify the animal reservoir for Ebola.

Scientists believe it is likely a bat, but it has never been proven.

Boore says that if they can identify the species, they can map its range and be better prepared for where human cases might appear.

I hope Uganda will be able to do some of that and answer a lot of these questions for us, she said.