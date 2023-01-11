The resident upset by the mess of garbage left for weeks





A North End resident wants to see the City of Winnipeg pick up a mess of trash they say has been left for weeks. The garden behind the apartment of St. Johns Avenue is littered with litter overflowing onto the ground. Harold Schmidt lives nearby and says the debris has piled up. “Well, take a look around, the debris is spread across all the lanes and all over the road,” he told CTV News, adding that the debris has been there since before Christmas. “It looks terrible. It doesn’t look good for the city of Winnipeg.” Schmidt said he tried calling the collection company listed on the bin, but they told him to call the city. Late last week, Schmidt said he reported it to the city and was told they would take note. The garden behind the apartment of St. Johns Avenue is pictured here on January 10, 2023, littered with debris spilling onto the ground. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg) The City of Winnipeg said it could not accommodate an interview, but said in a written statement it could not comment on whether the property is currently under contract to the city or private contractors. “The city can collect and monitor collection services only from those multifamily properties that have applied and been approved for service,” the statement said. “Multi-family properties are responsible for supplying their own trash cans. Any additional waste over the capacity of their bins is the responsibility of the property owner.” The city asked residents to report any concerns about litter or illegal dumping to 311. Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) was not available for an interview Tuesday, but told CTV News he is aware of the matter.

