Sask. liquor and gaming to auction 35 liquor licenses for retail stores next month

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) will auction liquor licenses in February after stores close, giving businesses the opportunity to secure the right to sell alcohol on their premises.

“Licenses are in high demand because people see opportunity,” said Shawn Moen, CEO of 9 Mile Brewery in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan government announced in 2022 that it would close all SLGA stores in the province, with plans to put the money elsewhere.

“Should we invest in alcohol coolers, or should we invest in a highway?” said SLGA Minister Lori Carr.

Online auctions for SLGA permits will be held from February 6 to February 15. Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert currently have more than one SLGA location in the city, meaning more than one permit will be available in the area. Thirty-five permits will be auctioned.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority exits retail



“The whole point of this is that the retail stores that the government owns at this point in time, when you put them all together, eventually you’re going to lose money,” Carr said.

“We would have to invest a lot of money to refurbish these stores to bring them up to date. That money could be better spent on health care services, social services highways, name your need in the province.”

Online bidders are required to provide a $5,000 deposit to participate in the auction and must meet all qualifications to hold a retail store permit.

After making the winning bid, the winner must pay the bidder’s premium fee of up to $750 and a permit application fee of $525. The remaining annual fees will vary depending on the location of the business and the surrounding competition.

Read more: The NDP says 350 SLGA workers are looking at unemployment in January

“I think a lot of people are asking themselves, ‘Is this what I voted for?'” said NDP SLGA critic Nathaniel Teed. “No one asked for Sasku. Party to sell the profitable liquor stores that pay for our hospitals and schools or lay off 400 workers in the middle of an affordability crisis. With this important revenue stream lost, I fear for Sask. The party government will continue to raise taxes and increase energy and power bills again just to pay for their bad financial decisions.”

The sale will only include the liquor license and will not provide the winner with the former building used by SLGA.

If the bidder does not make the highest bid, they will get their deposit back if they show “good character”, which SLGA described as being able to provide a clean criminal record check.

“The licensing approach with SLGA has evolved significantly over the years,” said Moen. “We started in 2015 and at that time a number of processes had to be resolved. It has become much stronger in terms of product safety, in terms of monitoring good business practices and really emphasizing a high commitment to quality.”

Carr said the province has been making less money each year from SLGA stores and predicted that by next year, the province would officially lose money.

The first SLGA store to close is scheduled for the end of January.