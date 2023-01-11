Rising cost of living for students





Multi-million dollar package to help students cover living and other expenses.

Tuition fees rise for the next two years to reduce student debt levels

The measures are part of governments’ efforts to support families with the cost of living Students in need should benefit from additional financial support designed to ease cost-of-living pressures and help them meet day-to-day costs while they are completing their studies. In recognition of the challenges faced by some students due to the global increase in inflation, the government has announced today (January 11) that it will provide an extra $15 million in hardship funding this financial year so universities can provide extra support to students who need it most. It builds on the substantial £261m the government has already given the Office for Students (OfS) for the 2022/23 academic year, which universities can use to boost their hardship funds. Universities are responsible for ensuring that students who need help get the support they need, including through their hardship funds, or through scholarships and bursaries. Many universities have stepped up their efforts this year by offering innovative schemes to support their students. Examples include: The University of Southampton, which has made a total of £1.1m available to students in the current academic year to cover emergency costs,

Queen Mary University of London which has a bursary scheme automatically offered to any domestic undergraduate student from a family whose annual taxable income is under £20,000, and

The University of York announced that 150 will be given to student families struggling to pay their bills as part of a £6 million package to support the most needy students. The Government has also confirmed today that loans and grants to support graduate and postgraduate students with living and other costs will increase by 2.8% for the 2023/24 academic year. Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said: University is an investment, setting students up for future success, helping them climb the ladder of opportunity and gain invaluable skills for the world of work. We understand that students continue to face financial challenges, which is why we are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for another year. For the sixth year running, we have frozen tuition fees for a full-time undergraduate course to a maximum of £9,250, which will reduce the initial amount of debt students will take on. To support universities to supplement their hardship funds, we are making an additional £15 million available. This will bring the total available to universities to support their struggling students to 276 million this academic year. I am really pleased to see that so many universities are already stepping up efforts to support their students through a range of programmes. These schemes have already helped students up and down the country and I would urge anyone concerned about their circumstances to speak to their university. For the sixth year running, the government has confirmed it will raise tuition fees for a full-time standard course in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 academic years in England to a maximum of £9,250. This move will help provide better value for students by reducing the initial amount of debt that students will take on. The government regularly monitors the interest rates charged on student loans against prevailing market interest rates (PMRs) for comparable loans. The Government has confirmed that the maximum Schedule 2 and Postgraduate Loan interest rate will be 6.5% between 1 December 2022 and 28 February 2023. From the 2023/24 academic year, the government will reduce interest rates for new students on RPI only so that, under these terms, graduates do not pay more than they originally borrowed, when adjusted for inflation. Additional information Student renters who pay their energy bills directly to a local supplier also benefit from the scheme which knocks 400 off their bill over six months from October.

The Energy Pricing Act passed on October 25 includes the provision to require landlords to pass on the benefits they receive from energy price support, where appropriate, to end users. Further details of the requirements under this act are defined in the legislation.

Students whose bills are included in their rent, including energy charges, will usually have agreed their accommodation costs in advance when they sign their contract for the current academic year. Businesses, including those providing student accommodation, are covered by the Energy Bills Relief Scheme, which provides relief on energy bills for non-domestic customers in the UK.

The amount borrowed does not affect the monthly repayments for student loans. Monthly payments will not increase for students if they take out more maintenance loans. Monthly payments are linked to income, not the amount borrowed.

A graduate with a schedule 2 loan on a salary of 28,000 this financial year, 2022-23, will repay around 5 per month. A graduate with a schedule 2 loan with a salary of 30,000 this financial year will pay around 20 per month. And a graduate with a schedule 2 loan on a salary of 35,000 this financial year will pay around 58 per month.

