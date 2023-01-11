Ethiopia’s Tigray forces begin delivery of heavy weapons





by Tesfa-Alem Tekle January 11, 2023 (KHARTUM) – Forces in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region announced on Wednesday the start of handing over heavy weapons to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) as part of an African Union-led peace process. The disarmament process is a central part of the peace agreement signed last November between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Accordingly, the first delivery of heavy weaponry took place on Tuesday in the town of Agulae, about 30 km (18 miles) northeast of the regional capital Mekelle. “Tigray has surrendered its heavy weapons as part of its commitment to the implementation of the Pretoria agreement,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda, who also signed the Pretoria peace agreement on behalf of Tigray, said in a tweet. on Wednesday. “We hope and expect that this will go a long way in speeding up the full implementation of the agreement. We hope and wait!” The handover took place in the presence of African Union observers, monitoring teams from both sides and a regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Speaking on the occasion, Tigray Defense Force (TDF) representative Mulugeta Gebrechristos said the commencement of disarmament would play a major role in restoring peace. “We are acting with the belief that if we want to have peace, all the things that open the door to provocation should not be there. Peace is vital for all of us,” Mulugeta said in a speech broadcast on local Tigray TV. The representative of the Ethiopian army Lt. Col. Aleme Tadele, for his part, confirmed the receipt of various heavy weapons in accordance with the peace agreement. “We are all [part of] an Ethiopia. Both of us [ENDF and TPLF] and the TDF have moved from our respective defensive positions to peace, understanding and love,” said Aleme Tadesse. Armored tanks, artillery of various sizes, rockets and mortars were among the heavy weapons delivered. The terms of the November 2 peace deal include the disarmament of Tigray forces and the restoration of federal authority in Tigray. In return, the Ethiopian government will restore long-disrupted basic services such as air transport, electricity and banking services that have been cut for more than 18 months. It will also allow unhindered humanitarian access to Tigray, where 80% of the region’s roughly seven million people remain dependent on aid. A subsequent November 12 implementation agreement signed in Nairobi further states that the disarmament of Tigrayan heavy weapons would occur concurrently with the withdrawal of Eritrean and non-federal forces. However, it is not yet clear whether the Eritrean soldiers had completely withdrawn from the territories of the Tigray region. Fighting erupted in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed the army to arrest Tigrayan leaders who had challenged his authority for months and whom he accused of attacks on federal military bases. Neighboring Eritrea has supported the Ethiopian army in fighting in the region, but Asmara was not part of the talks in Pretoria. (ST)

