China takes first steps to punish countries that imposed testing mandates on Chinese travelers

Cases are currently on the rise in 21 states, led by Florida, which has seen a 90% increase in two weeks

China on Tuesday suspended visas for South Koreans to enter the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for South Korea’s COVID-19 testing requirements for Chinese travelers, the Associated Press reported.

No other details were given, although China has threatened to retaliate against countries that require travelers from China to show a negative result for a test taken within the previous 48 hours.

That hasn’t stopped about a dozen countries from following the US in requiring Chinese travelers to take a test after China lifted most of its strict COVID-related restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began. The end of these restrictions has resulted in an increase in new cases.

The World Health Organization and several countries have accused China of hiding data about its outbreak. The testing requirements are aimed at identifying possible variants of the virus carried by travelers.

Separately on Tuesday, the WHO head for Europe said the surge in cases in China was unlikely to have a major impact on Europe, although he warned against complacency.

Hans Kluge told reporters that it was “not unreasonable for countries to take precautions to protect their populations”, but called for such measures to “be rooted in science, be proportionate and non-discriminatory”, as AFP reported .

In the US, the seven-day average of new cases was 67,012 on Monday, according to a New York Times tracker. That’s up 2% from two weeks ago and below the recent peak of 70,508 on Christmas Eve.

The daily average for hospital admissions rose 18% to 47,503. The average death toll was 467, up 10% from two weeks ago.

Cases are currently on the rise in 21 states, along with Guam, Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. They are led by Florida, where cases are up 90% from two weeks ago. On a per capita basis, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island are seeing the highest rates. New York has 37 cases per 100,000 people, New Jersey 35 and Rhode Island 31.

Other COVID-19 news you need to know about:

— Thailand sent three cabinet ministers to welcome Chinese tourists with flowers and gifts as they arrived Monday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after China eased travel restrictions, the AP reported. The high-profile event reflected the importance Thailand places on attracting Chinese travelers to help restore its pandemic-hit tourism industry. Before COVID, Chinese visitors accounted for about a third of all arrivals.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is considering pricing its COVID vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose, the Wall Street Journal reported. This is the same price range as presented by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and German partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) once their vaccine is on the commercial market. Right now, vaccines are being purchased and distributed by the US government.

— India has detected the presence of all omicron subvariants of COVID in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported “No deaths or increased transmission were reported in the areas where these variants have been discovered”, said the ministry.

