Smith talks about energy, the only transition legislation in the provincial update
In a provincial update and media briefing Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith addressed her concerns that the federal governments’ single transition legislation will wipe out the oil and gas industry.
Smith first tweeted how he felt Ottawa was attacking Alberta’s biggest industry with the new policy on Jan. 4.
She reiterated Tuesday that the language suggests the federal government wants to fire oil and gas workers, an option the prime minister says is completely unacceptable.
Smith first worked this out during 630 CHED Your province, your Prime Minister Saturday about her thoughts on Ottawa’s role in industry regulation policy.
Let me be absolutely clear: We are not going to shut down our oil and natural gas industry,” she said.
“We’re not going to pass off our workers who are in good, high-paying, meaningful, important jobs installing solar panels, which was the idiocy, which is what Elizabeth May first proposed when she came out with a such a thing.
The type of jobs that will be expanded in the oil and gas industry will include the reclamation of oil sites that will allow more jobs in that industry by reclamation of those sites and returning them to their natural state.
Addressing a crowd of reporters in Calgary on Tuesday, Smith said she thinks the legislation is a big threat because the phrase transition-only was the same one used when the federal government phased out coal.
If they wanted to talk about sustainable jobs, that’s completely different, she said, adding that her government would be happy to have that discussion.
But the social justice language used by the feds isn’t flying in Alberta.
To use that terminology, they are virtue signaling an extreme base that is openly advocating the shutdown of oil and natural gas.
That is not Canada’s intention at all, according to federal resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson.
In a Jan. 5 interview with Global News, Wilkinson said he prefers to use the term sustainable labor because it better reflects what we aim to do.
He added that the legislation aims to grow an economy that will create jobs and economic opportunities in the future
“What I’m saying is that we need to work together to make sure that we can take advantage of these great job opportunities, good paying jobs and economic opportunities for Albertans, just as we need to do that as a federal government for the people who live in Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories,” Wilkinson said.
Political scientist Lisa Young says that, despite both sides saying they are willing to work together to resolve the issues at hand, there is a clear conflict.
It was very clear that they were headed for a major conflict between the provincial government and the federal government about the just transition, about limiting greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector, and certainly I think the sovereignty act was a signal that the Alberta government was will fight the federal government on these issues and do its best,” she said.
Canada election: Trudeau pledges to regulate oil and gas emissions in fight against climate change
Smith would not confirm to reporters whether or not she would use the sovereignty act on the legislation when the time comes.
Part of what was being seen was the provincial government opposing the word transition and what we’ve seen is a narrowing of provincial positions saying basically the idea of an energy transition is not on the table for the provincial government, which is a pretty extraordinary position given given that Of course there is a lot of provincial investment in alternative energy, Young said.
Wilkinson’s office said on Tuesday that they will move forward with the sustainable work legislation in early 2023.
— With files from Heather Yourex-West, Global News
