5 killed in explosion near Afghan foreign ministry in KabulExBulletin

KABUL, Afghanistan An explosion near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed five people and wounded several others, a Taliban police spokesman said, the second major attack in Kabul so far in 2023.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s regional branch known as Islamic State in Khorasan province has stepped up its attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the minority country’s Shiites.
The midday blast was followed by sirens. Taliban security forces prevented journalists from approaching the site, threatening them with guns and telling them to leave.
Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said security teams have been deployed to the site. He later said that as a result of the blast, “five of our civilians were killed and a number of others were injured.”
Zadran did not provide further details on the source of the blast or how many people were injured. Taliban government officials did not respond to requests for additional comment.
More than 40 wounded were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by the NGO Emergency, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, the director of Emergencies in Afghanistan, said the death toll was continuing to rise as the situation unfolded.
“The death toll is still rising,” he said. “This is the first mass casualty in 2023, but certainly one of those with more patients since the beginning of 2022. So much so that we have also placed beds in the kitchens and canteen.”
Checkpoints line the fortified road to the ministry, which is on one of the roads leading to the presidential palace. Guards stop and search vehicles and people along the way.
A photo posted on social media, believed to be of the blast site, shows at least six bodies on the ground.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who lives near the ministry, condemned the blast, calling it an “act of terrorism, a crime against humanity and an act against all human and Islamic values”. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The United Nations condemned the attack.
“This is just another example of growing insecurity, which is of great concern to us,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. It is “no way to bring any kind of peace to Afghanistan.”
He said the UN special representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, had been at the ministry earlier on Wednesday, in part “to emphasize to the Taliban that they must end their intensified campaign against Afghan women and Afghan girls.” .
“She stressed that bans on education and aid agency work for Afghan women must be revoked now to stop an even deeper slide into instability and poverty,” Dujarric said.
Asked if he feared Otunbayeva might have been the target of the attack, Dujarric said the UN was not interpreting it to be so.
Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Afghans in fighting the scourge of terrorism.
In an attack earlier this year in Kabul, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a bomb near a checkpoint at the city’s military airport that killed and wounded several people. So far, there are no official data on the victims of that attack.
IS also claimed an attack on a hotel in Kabul in mid-December.
