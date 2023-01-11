The study warns that the evolution of mammals in Madagascar is under threat

A new study by a team of international scientists includingLiliana M. Dvalos, professor of conservation biology from Stony Brook University’s Department of Ecology and Evolution, finds that it would take 3 million years to recover the number of species that were wiped out by human activity in Madagascar. Published in Nature Communicationsthe study also predicts that if currently threatened species become extinct in Madagascar, their recovery will take more than 20 million years, much longer than previously found in any island archipelago in the world.

From unique species of baobabs to lemurs, the island of Madagascar is one of the most important biodiversity hotspots in the world. Approximately 90 percent of its plant and animal species are found nowhere else. After humans settled on the island about 2,500 years ago, Madagascar experienced many extinctions, including giant lemurs, elephant birds, and pygmy hippos.

However, unlike most islands, Madagascar’s fauna is still relatively intact. More than 200 species of mammals still survive on the island, including unique species such as the fossa and the ring-tailed lemur. Alarmingly, over half of these species are threatened with extinction, mainly from habitat transformation for agriculture. How far has human activity disturbed Madagascar from its past state, and what is at stake if environmental changes continue?

The team of biologists and paleontologists from Europe, Madagascar and the United States tried to answer this question by building an unprecedented new database that describes the evolutionary relationships of all the mammal species that were present in Madagascar at the time when people colonized the island.

As co-author of The macroevolutionary impact of recent and imminent mammal extinctions in Madagascar, Dvalos helped design the study, interpret a previously published lemur phylogeny, and analyzed the prospects for discovering new species in Madagascar.

The dataset includes species that are now extinct and known only from fossils, as well as all living Malagasy mammal species. Researchers identified 249 species in total, 30 of which are now extinct. More than 120 of the 219 mammal species remaining on the island today are currently classified as endangered by IUCN Red Listdue to habitat destruction, climate change and hunting.

Using a computer simulation model based on the theory of island biogeography, the team, led by Nathan Michielsen and Luis Valente from the University of Groningen (Netherlands) and the Naturalis Biodiversity Center (Netherlands) found that it would take approximately 3 million years for regained the number of mammal species that were lost from Madagascar in the time since humans arrived.

The research team also determined through computer simulation that if the currently threatened species went extinct, it would take much longer: about 23 million years of evolution would be needed to recover the same number of species. In the last decade alone, this figure has increased by several million years as human influence on the island continues to grow.

The amount of time it would take to recover this variety of mammals surprised the international team of scientists.

These shocking results highlight the importance of effective conservation efforts in Madagascar. Here at Stony Brook, we can have a tremendous impact on extinction prevention because of long-term biological field research inValBio Centerand the related Ranomafana National Park, with ongoing conservation research enhancing local livelihoods, Dvalos said.

It was already known that Madagascar was a biodiversity hotspot, but this new research puts into context just how valuable that diversity is, Valente said. The time it would take to recover this diversity is much longer than what previous studies have found on other islands, such as New Zealand or the Caribbean.

The study’s findings ultimately suggest that a wave of extinction with profound evolutionary impact is imminent in Madagascar unless immediate conservation action is taken. The good news of the computer simulation model shows that with adequate conservation actions, we can still preserve more than 20 million years of unique evolutionary history on the island.