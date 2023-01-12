



HUSTON, January 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) (the “Company”) announces that as of today, January 11, 2023entered one 2.175 billion dollars unsecured credit agreement maturing in 2028 providing for a 1.5 billion dollars revolving credit facility and a 675 million dollars Term Loan A. The Company will use the borrowings on these new credit facilities to refinance its existing credit facilities and pay related fees and expenses. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made in support of the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be accompanied by words such as “believe”. “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or “anticipate,” conveying the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable; however, many important factors could cause our actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by us or on our behalf. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: Our trust-linked funds hold investments in securities that are affected by market conditions that are beyond our control.

We may be required to supplement our cemetery and cemetery trust funds to meet minimum funding requirements, which would have an adverse effect on our earnings and cash flow.

Our ability to execute our strategic plan depends on many factors, some of which are beyond our control.

Our results may be adversely affected by significant weather events, natural disasters, catastrophic events or public health crises.

Our credit agreements contain covenants that may prevent us from engaging in certain transactions.

If we lose the ability to use the collateral to support our necessary activities, we may be required to make material cash payments to fund certain trust funds.

Increases in death benefits related to pre-paid life insurance or annuity contracts may not cover future increases in the cost of providing a guaranteed-price service.

The financial condition of the third-party life insurance companies that fund our required contracts may affect our future earnings.

Adverse publicity could affect our reputation and business.

We use a combination of insurance, self-insurance and heavy discounts in managing our exposure to certain inherent risks; therefore, we may be exposed to unexpected costs that could adversely affect our financial performance.

A decline in general economic conditions beyond our control could reduce potential future earnings and cash flows and could result in future impairments of goodwill and/or other intangible assets.

Any failure to maintain the security of information about our customers, their loved ones, our associates and our vendors could harm our reputation, could cause us to incur significant additional costs and become subject to litigation and could adversely affect our operating results, financial condition or cash flow.

Our Canadian business exposes us to operational, economic and currency risks.

Our level of indebtedness may adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to finance our operations, limit our ability to respond to changes in the economy or our industry, and may prevent us from meeting our obligations under our indebtedness.

A failure of a key information technology system or process could disrupt and adversely affect our business.

Failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting could adversely affect our results of operations, investor confidence and stock price.

The funeral and cemetery industry is competitive.

If the number of deaths in our markets declines, our cash flows and revenues may decline. Changes in the number of deaths are not predictable from market to market or in the short term.

If we are unable to respond effectively to changing consumer preferences, our market share, revenues and/or profitability may decline.

The continuous upward trend in the number of cremations carried out in North America could result in lower revenue, operating profit and cash flows.

could result in lower revenue, operating profit and cash flows. Our funeral and cemetery businesses are businesses with high fixed costs.

Risks related to our supply chain could adversely affect our financial performance.

Regulation and compliance could have a material adverse impact on our financial results.

Adverse litigation outcomes could have a material adverse effect on our financial statements.

Burial practice claims at the cemetery could have a material adverse effect on our financial results.

The enforcement of unclaimed property laws by certain states on our required cemeteries and cemeteries could have a material adverse effect on our liquidity, cash flows and financial results.

Changes in taxation, as well as the inherent difficulty in quantifying the potential tax effects of business decisions, could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations, financial condition or cash flows. For more information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our SEC filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document and other SEC filings may be obtained on our website at www.sci-corp.com . We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Service Corporation International Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), with headquarters in Houston, Texasit is of North America leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and pre-arrangement planning, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diverse portfolio of brands offers families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to complete celebrations of life and personalized memories. Our Dignity Memorial brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion and attention to detail that is second to none. As of September 30, 2022, we owned and operated 1,463 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 300 are combined locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, District of ColumbiaAND Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about the Dignity Memorial, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. For additional information contact:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-new-unsecured-credit-agreement-301719557.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

