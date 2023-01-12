World refuses to act on banned Serbian secessionist parade: Bosniaks | Political News

As Bosnian Serb police units paraded through eastern Sarajevo on Monday, marking Republika Srpska’s Outlaw Day, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a few kilometers away, held an academic event at the national theater titled January 9 Road to Genocide.

Srebrenica genocide survivor Almasa Salihovic, 35, said while those in the Bosnian Serb-led entity spoke of their pride in Republika Srpska (RS) as their only homeland, other Bosniaks recalled their sense of sorrow on January 9, 1992, a day that marked the way to the bloodiest years of the war.

At the forum, we heard messages that almost every year citizens who want a complete Bosnia send, and that is that the commemoration of January 9 is unconstitutional, it is a threat to peace and rubbing its salt in the still unhealed wounds of the victims, said Salihovic for Al Jazeera. .

If they were celebrating a people, that would be fine. But they are celebrating a day when political leaders under the leadership of [convicted war criminal] Radovan Karadzic consciously decided to set genocidal goals against some people of Bosnia. If the Serbian public can’t see that, it’s scary to think whether the same intentions will follow in the future, she said.

On Monday, thousands of RS policemen took part in the parade marking the day, which has been declared unconstitutional by Bosnia’s Constitutional Court.

The court initially banned the event in 2015, declaring it discriminatory against non-Serbs in the entity that is home to 1.2 million people, but RS authorities have continued to mark the day regardless every year as a public holiday.

On January 9, 1992, the Bosnian Serb assembly issued a declaration declaring the region an independent Republic of the Serbian People of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the aim of uniting the self-proclaimed Serb regions in the country with Serbia.

This action started the war in Bosnia, resulting in 100,000 deaths and a genocide in Srebrenica, as Croat and Serb forces tried to divide the country into Greater Croatia and Greater Serbia, respectively.

The conflict ended with the US-brokered Dayton Peace Accords signed in December 1995, which divided the country into two semi-autonomous parts, the Serb-majority RS entity, comprising about half of the country, and the Federation entity, where where most Bosniaks and Croats live.

The Constitutional Court upholds the Bosnian constitution formed as part of the Dayton Agreement. As the highest judicial body in the country, it regulates the decisions of every other court, including those at the subject level. Last June, it blocked the RS from forming its entity-level army and other separate Serbian institutions, ruling that decisions made by the RS National Assembly were null and void.

Political scientist Jasmin Mujanovic said that the focus of the police on these marches is a direct appeal to the Bosnian genocide.

When the unit was a breakaway region, the RS police was the main organizational node for directing the initial hostile invasions, the distribution of weapons coming from Serbia, the first killings and deportations, he said, writing on social media.

On Monday in the event, which is essentially a military parade, armored vehicles blocked the main roads connecting the capital, Sarajevo, located in the Federation entity, with eastern Sarajevo.

Senior officials from the governments of RS and Serbia attended, including separatist Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

The sons of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and war crimes convict Ratko Mladic were seen among the guests standing next to the senior leaders.

The son of war crimes convict Ratko Mladic, Darko Mladic, followed the parade on the occasion of the Anti-Constitutional Day of RS from the VIP area. Not far from him was Danilo Vučić, the son of the current president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Ivica Dacic also participated in the RS Day celebration

For years, Dodik has continued to push for secession. He wants to unite RS with neighboring Serbia.

We were not doing this out of anger, but to show that we are ready to fight for our freedom, Radio Free Europe quoted Dodik as saying at the event.

Media reported that the anthems of Republika Srpska and Serbia were played at the parade.

Local members of the US-blacklisted Night Wolves Russian biker club took part in the march; in 2018, they were accused of pushing for a separatist movement among Serbs in the country.

People were also seen raising flags of the Moscow-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine.

A day earlier, in a sign of ever-better ties with Russia despite its war in Ukraine, Dodik presented Putin in absentia with the highest medal of honor for his patriotic concern for the RS.

During the commemoration of the anti-constitutional day of the RS in East Sarajevo, the flag of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic was displayed.

Push the red line further

Some Bosniaks have criticized the international community, particularly the Office of the High Representative, Bosnia’s top body overseeing the Dayton accords, for its apparent indifference.

They say foreign officials should pressure RS authorities to respect the law and cancel the celebrations, or at least speak out about what some call the orgies of fascism on display.

Al Jazeera contacted OHR for a response, and a spokesperson sent this reporter one link in a statement published online last month as well as a I tweet posted on Monday, in which the body wrote: the acts and activities of RS authorities that designate and celebrate RS Day on January 9 may have consequences.

Asked in an email if there are consequences and what those consequences might be, OHR said: We have nothing to add to the statements we have already published.

Oscar-nominated director Jasmila Zbanic ("Quo Vadis, Aida?") criticizes the passive indifference of the EU and the international community as a whole to today's paramilitary march by Serbian secessionists, also calling the fools for tolerating such "fascism orgies".

Fazila Efendic from the Mothers of Srebrenica association told Al Jazeera that if the international community wanted to react, they would have done so long ago.

In July 1995 in Srebrenica, Serbian forces killed half of the relatives of the Efendics 22 family, including her son, husband, uncles, nephews and cousins.

The guns have stopped [shooting], but in another way through certain words, movements, the genocide has been prolonged. Only with the Dayton peace agreement, when Bosnia was divided into two entities, this is evidence of this [the international community] does not want Bosnia to be a normal country, but they want to have a training ground for further conflicts, Efendic said.

She argued that Bosnia as a state, its institutions and bodies need stronger powers than its entities.

When this happens, then a person can have hope for something that is a terrible situation that entities exist. For me, [the creation of entities] it is the ugliest thing that could happen after the genocide for Bosnia and the citizens of Bosnia. Bosnia is small [geographically] anyway, Efendic said.

Kurt Bassuener, senior fellow at the Democratization Policy Council, a German think tank, told Al Jazeera that Dodik and Dragan Covic, leader of the Bosnian Croat nationalist HDZ party, are trying to see who can push the red line. further and avoid Western confrontation. .

It is part of the Western attitude that we want things not to be a problem for us, we don’t want to spend a lot of energy on reforming a policy that has failed for 17 years, Bassuener said, explaining the attitude of the international communities.

Everything has been a test for Dodik and every time he accommodated himself, he pushed the line further and further he feels bulletproof. This is an undeniable factor in his pressure.

The deployment of European Union Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR), a credible military deterrent on the ground, especially in strategic locations such as the Brcko district in the north that separates the two entities, would have been the best way to deal with Dodik. , he said, but this was not done.

There is no strategy on anyone’s part, Bassuener said. Dodik is the only one who seems to have some kind of strategy, so he continues to improve.