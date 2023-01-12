The World Bank warns that the global economy could fall into recession in 2023





WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) – This Jan. 10 story has been corrected to show the eurozone’s 2023 GDP forecast as flat, not 0.5% growth. The World Bank cut its growth forecasts for 2023 on Tuesday to levels that teeter on the brink of recession for many countries, as the impact of a central bank rate hike intensifies, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and the world’s main economic engines falter. The development lender said it expected global GDP growth of 1.7% in 2023, the slowest pace outside the recessions of 2009 and 2020 since 1993. In its previous Global Economic Outlook report in June 2022, the bank had predicted global growth in 2023 at 3.0%. It forecast global growth in 2024 to pick up to 2.7% – below the 2.9% estimate for 2022 – and said average growth for the period 2020-2024 would be below 2% – the slowest five-year pace since 1960. The bank said major slowdowns in advanced economies, including sharp cuts to its forecast to 0.5% for the United States and flat GDP for the euro zone, could herald a new global recession in less than three years. years after the last one. “Given the fragile economic conditions, any new adverse developments – such as higher-than-expected inflation, unexpected interest rate hikes to curb it, resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or escalating geopolitical tensions – could push the global economy into recession,” the bank said in a statement accompanying the report. The gloomy outlook will be particularly difficult for emerging markets and emerging economies, the World Bank said, as they struggle with heavy debt burdens, weak currencies and income growth and a slowdown in business investment that is now expected to annual growth rate of 3.5%. the next two years — less than half the pace of the past two decades. “Growing vulnerability and business investment will compound the already devastating changes in education, health, poverty and infrastructure and the growing demands from climate change,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement. China’s growth in 2022 fell to 2.7%, its second-slowest pace since the mid-1970s after 2020, as zero-covid-19 restrictions, property market turmoil and drought hit consumption, production and investment, it said. in the World Bank report. It forecast a rebound to 4.3% for 2023, but that is 0.9 percentage points below the June forecast due to the severity of the COVID disruptions and weakening external demand. The World Bank noted that some inflationary pressures began to ease as 2022 drew to a close, with lower energy and commodity prices, but warned that risks of further supply disruptions were high and elevated core inflation could continue That could prompt central banks to respond by raising policy rates by more than currently expected, exacerbating the global slowdown, he added. The bank called for increased support from the international community to help low-income countries deal with food and energy shocks, people displaced by conflict and a growing risk of debt crises. He said new concessional financing and grants are needed along with leveraging private capital and domestic resources to help spur investment in climate adaptation, human capital and health, the report said. The report comes as the World Bank’s board this week is expected to consider a new “evolution roadmap” for the institution to greatly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The plan will guide negotiations with shareholders, led by the United States, for the biggest overhaul of the bank’s business model since its creation at the end of World War II. Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bernadette Baum Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/world-bank-warns-global-economy-could-easily-tip-into-recession-2023-2023-01-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos