Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s speech at a UN Security Council briefing on Colombia





Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

January 11, 2023 AS DELIVERED Thank you, Mr. President. Special Representative Massieu, thank you for your informative briefing. We appreciate the critical role that the Verification Mission continues to play in supporting peace in Colombia. Mr. Valbuena, thank you for the important perspective you bring from the Special High-Level Body for the Ethnic Peoples of Colombia. I would also like to welcome the Colombian delegation headed by Vice President Mrquez and Foreign Minister Leyva to the Council. And I’d also like to thank our colleagues in the United Kingdom for their efforts in drafting the mandate resolution, which received unanimous support from this Council. And welcome Minister Rutley. The United States is encouraged by the steps your government has taken to advance the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement. And we are fully committed to supporting Colombia in this vital work. Colleagues, today I would like to highlight four areas of progress and discuss obstacles to peace that urgently need to be addressed. First, the United States welcomes the expressed commitment of the Petro administrations to fully realize the objectives of the Ethnic Chapter. We appreciate Vice President Mrquezs leadership in coordinating these efforts, in partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace and entities throughout the Colombian government, including the newly created Ministry of Equality. Your election at this time, Madam Vice President, is historic and represents the Petro Administration’s commitment to addressing this important issue. Last October during a visit to Bogotá, Secretary Blinken announced that the United States would be the first international chaperone of the ethnic chapter of the 2016 Peace Agreement. As Secretary Blinken made clear, there can be no lasting peace without justice and equality for the Afro-Colombian and indigenous people. The Ethnic Chapter sets out a vision for a comprehensive peace. One that addresses a history of inequality and ensures the ongoing rights of Afro-Colombians and Indigenous peoples. This is a vision that the United States shares and that we have long worked to help realize. Second, the United States supports rural reform efforts to distribute property to landless farmers. And we were encouraged by the significant increase in resources for the agricultural sector in the government’s 2023 budget. Third, we continue to support the ongoing process of transitional justice. We support this effort and condemn any action that threatens the peace process. All victims of Colombia’s conflict deserve justice. Full stop. Fourth, we are encouraged by Colombia’s efforts to expand democratic political participation. We must not forget how important it is to see ex-combatants participating in the political process. But while these four developments are cause for optimism, there is still work to be done. Illicit drug production continues to fuel violence in conflict-affected areas, and the UN Office for Drug Control reported record levels of coca cultivation in 2021. Let’s be clear: All acts of violence, whether attacks against Colombian security forces, indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities, ex-combatants or human rights and environmental defenders impede progress. And they disturb the peace. Authorities must act to combat illegal drug production, reduce violence and ensure that illegal armed groups are held accountable. The Security Council can play a significant role in addressing this work, and the United States welcomes today’s action by the Council to endorse the Secretary-General’s important recommendation on the UN Verification Mission. This resolution will help us better monitor the implementation of the comprehensive rural reform and the Ethnic Chapter of the Peace Agreement. We must all continue to stand with Colombia in its efforts to consolidate lasting peace after decades of conflict. Thank you, Mr. President. ###

