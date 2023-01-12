Why Macron is risking a wave of unrest over pensions

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

For more than a quarter of a century, there hasn’t been a French president who hasn’t tried to fix the country’s gigantic state pension system, and Emmanuel Macron is no exception. The 45-year-old leader, who was elected for a second five-year term in 2022, is trying to wipe out the systems deficit and boost the economy by raising the minimum age to claim a pension. And, like his predecessors, he must face labor unions determined to block change using strikes and mass protests.

1. Why does Macron want to change the pension system?

In terms of how it works, France’s public pension regime is hardly unique in Europe: taxes on workers and employers pay the pensions of the retired population. The problem is that the French spend less time working and more time retired than most of their European peers, leading to funding shortfalls that increase public debt. And an aging population is exacerbating the problem. Without reforms, the national pension deficit could rise to 0.8% of annual economic output over the next decade, according to the country’s Pensions Advisory Council. This is a liability the government can ill afford in a country that already has one of the highest public debt burdens in Europe.

2. What plan does the government have?

Raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 and increasing the minimum contribution period to receive a full pension will eliminate the systems deficit by 2030, according to the government. This would ease pressure on public finances already strained by massive spending due to the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. An improvement in France’s fiscal balance would help the government invest more in digital technologies, finance the transition to a low-carbon economy and boost employment and economic growth. Raising the minimum retirement age could also improve low employment rates among older workers, as previous pension adjustments did. Politically, Macron has little to lose as he cannot run for a third term. And he is determined to seal his legacy as a pro-business reformer and score a victory for his centrist movement against populists on the right and left.

3. Why do unions oppose the plan?

Labor organizations say changing the age threshold will unfairly hit low-skilled and less well-off people who start working earlier in life. Even one of France’s most moderate unions, the CFDT, opposed the plan and joined with more radical organizations to threaten a strong mobilization to kill the masses. Unions say there are better ways to boost employment among older workers and rebalance the system, including tax increases that Macron has ruled out. The government has offered cuts so that some workers can still retire at 62 and a promise to increase the minimum pension for the less well-off. This was not enough to appease the unions.

4. How can protests affect the economy?

The last time Macron pushed for a pension overhaul in 2019, he sparked some of the longest strikes in French history. The walkouts came at the head of Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) protests against his proposal to raise fuel taxes, which blocked roads and fuel depots and led to some of France’s worst unrest since student protests in May 1968. The current backdrop is no better, as businesses and households struggle with the hottest inflation since the 1980s and economic growth fades to near zero. However, past experience may give Macron the confidence to look at unions. The 2019 unrest did little to dampen growth, and it was the coronavirus outbreak, not the protests, that prompted him to halt pension reforms. Protracted attacks in 1995 against changes to pensions and social security took just 0.2 percentage points out of a quarter of growth, according to national statistics agency Insee.

5. Can Macron get his plan through parliament?

The government plans to present it to the National Assembly in February. Although Macron lost his outright majority in June’s parliamentary election, the conservative Republican party has said it could back the pension bill under certain conditions, giving him a sizable majority in the lower house. Failing that, he can still use a controversial clause in the constitution that allows bills to pass without a vote. However, this may further anger his opponents. The reforms are expected to face less resistance in the Senate.

6. Can Macron still retire?

Recent history suggests it will take more than hostile unions to derail Macron’s plans. His Socialist predecessor, Francois Hollande, made changes to the pension system in 2014 despite opposition from unions. Before him, Nicolas Sarkozy pursued a plan to raise the minimum retirement age to 62 from 60, despite months of protests involving millions of people. If Macron makes a U-turn, it may depend on whether unions can rally the general population to their cause. An Elabe poll for BFM TV on January 11, the day after the government unveiled the pension changes, showed that almost three-fifths of people opposed them and 46% were willing to take part in protests.

7. Is this just a French problem?

Hardly. According to the World Health Organization, the world’s population of people aged 60 and over is expected to double by 2050, while birth rates are in long-term decline. The financial strain is challenging old-age support systems and leaving many countries with difficult choices about whether to raise the retirement age, cut benefits or abolish taxes. The pension shortfall will be equivalent to about 23% of world output by 2050, the Group of 30 consultancy estimated. A key measure is the old-age dependency ratio, the number of elderly people divided by the working-age population. . In Europe and North America, this ratio will be around 50 per 100 by 2050, according to UN forecasts, an increase from 30 per 100 in 2019. In short, they were on a trajectory towards a greater share of small number of people paying taxes and a higher percentage withdrawing pensions. By 2035, the basic American system known as Social Security will no longer be able to cover payments, forcing a 20% cut in benefits, according to its administrators.

— With the help of Anchalee Worrachate.