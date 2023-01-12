Anti-government protests in Peru spread, with clashes in CuscoExBulletin







Hugo Curotto/AP LIMA, Peru Protests against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, which have left 48 dead since they began a month ago, spread to the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with fresh clashes reported in the resort city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said 37 civilians and six police officers were injured after protesters tried to overrun the city’s airport, where many foreign tourists arrive to see sites including the nearby Incan citadel of Machu Picchu. Protests and road blockades against Boluarte and in support of ousted president Pedro Castillo were also seen in 41 provinces, mostly in southern Peru. The unrest began in early December following the impoverishment and arrest of Castillo, Peru’s first president with humble, rural roots, following his widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and impeach him. The protests, mostly in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to Castillo, are demanding immediate elections, Boluarte’s resignation, Castillo’s release and justice for protesters killed in clashes with police. Some of the worst protest violence came on Monday when 17 people were killed in clashes with police in the town of Juliaca near Lake Titicaca and protesters later attacked and burned a police officer to death. On Wednesday, health officials in Cusco said a civilian died after being hit by gunfire. Earlier, Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office said 39 civilians had been killed in clashes with police and seven others died in traffic accidents linked to roadblocks, as well as the fallen policeman. Wednesday’s death toll rises to 48. On Tuesday, the Peruvian government announced a three-day curfew from 8pm to 4am in Puno.

Hugo Curotto/AP The National Prosecutor’s Office said it has requested information from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Defense and the Interior about an investigation it has opened against Boluarte and other officials for the deaths in the protest. In Juliaca, Puno province, a crowd marched alongside the coffin of 17 people killed in Monday’s protests. “Dina killed me with bullets,” said a piece of paper attached to Eberth Mamani Arqui’s coffin, in a reference to Peru’s current president. “This democracy is no longer a democracy”, cried the families of the victims. As they passed a police station guarded by dozens of officers, the marchers shouted: “Murderers!” Meanwhile, a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights began a visit to Peru to observe the protests and police response. Boluarte was Castillo’s former running mate before he took the presidency. She has said she supports a plan to postpone until 2024 presidential and congressional elections originally scheduled for 2026. She has also expressed support for judicial investigations into whether security forces used excessive force. But such moves have so far failed to quell the unrest, which after a brief lull around the Christmas and New Year holidays has resumed in force in some of Peru’s poorest areas. Castillo, a political novice who lived in a two-story adobe house in the Andean highlands before moving into the presidential palace, won a narrow victory in 2021 elections that shook Peru’s political establishment and exposed deep divisions among residents of the capital. , Lima and the long-neglected countryside.

