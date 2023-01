Africa should not be an arena for international competition, says the Chinese Foreign Minister

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of the tour in five African countries. . Qin toured African Union facilities in Addis Ababa, including the new headquarters of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. China financed the construction of the complex, as it previously did for the AU headquarters itself, also based in the Ethiopian capital. China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for more than a decade. It competes for influence with the United States – which hosted leaders from 49 African countries last month – as well as former colonial powers such as Britain and France. “Africa should be a big stage for international cooperation, not an arena for the competition of big countries,” Qin said at a press conference with AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki. A trusted aide to President Xi Jinping and former ambassador to the United States, Qin was named foreign minister last month. His visit marks the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of the Chinese foreign minister’s first overseas tour of the calendar year. Qin met on Tuesday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government officials and announced a partial cancellation of Ethiopia’s debt to China during the visit, although neither side provided details. Ethiopia has borrowed $13.7 billion from China since 2000 and has sought to restructure its debt to foreign lenders by 2021. Qin will also visit Egypt, Angola, Benin and Gabon over the next week. Paul Nantulya, a research fellow at the African Center for Strategic Studies, said the choice of countries reflected the diversity of China’s interests in Africa. China has strong security ties with Egypt and Angola. The visit to Benin and Gabon shows ambitions to expand Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure-building drive – long focused mainly on the Indian Ocean region – into west Africa, he told VOA radio. Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Peter Graff Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

