Explainer: Peru protests: What is behind the violence?

Jan 12 (Reuters) – At least 40 people have died in clashes between Peruvian security forces and protesters in the Andean country’s worst outbreak of violence in more than 20 years, as demonstrators demand systemic political change and accountability for the deaths.

WHAT PROMPTED THE PROTESTS?

The protests began after Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo on December 7, who was arrested and sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of rebellion.

Castillo, 53, had been embroiled in multiple corruption investigations and attempted to illegally dissolve Congress ahead of a planned impeachment vote.

His departure was the latest blow in a years-long clash between Peru’s executive and legislature. Castillo’s vice president, Dina Boluarte, took office as Peru’s sixth president in five years.

WHAT IS PROMOTING THE PROTESTS?

Protesters demand the resignation of Boluarte, the shutdown of Congress, a new constitution and the release of Castillo. There have also been marches calling for an end to the unrest.

Allegations of unjustified force against protesters have fueled anger against Boluarte’s government. Human rights groups have accused authorities of using firearms against protesters and dropping smoke bombs from helicopters. The military says the protesters used weapons and homemade explosives.

Peru’s top prosecutor’s office on January 10 said it launched an investigation into Boluarte and members of her cabinet on charges of “genocide, qualified killing and grievous bodily harm” amid the protests.

WHAT IS HAPPENING AT THE PROTESTS?

Protesters have blocked highways, set fire to buildings and occupied airports, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and lost revenue. The blockades have disrupted trade, blocked flights and stranded tourists.

The security forces responded with violence. The victims included civilians who were not protesting.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has condemned violence by both security forces and protesters and called for dialogue. Protesters have so far refused to start talks with Boluarten.

WHO IS PEDRO CASTILLO?

Voters chose Castillo, a socialist, from a crowded field in 2021, after years of political crises and during a pandemic that hit Peru harder than most countries.

A little-known teacher and union leader from a poor Andean village, Castillo had no experience in elected office or ties to the Lima establishment.

Castillo’s supporters had high hopes that he could bring better representation to poor, rural and indigenous Peruvians while standing up to elites.

However, once in office, his support plummeted amid corruption scandals, infighting and congressional opposition. Castillo struggled to govern, appointing five prime ministers and more than 80 ministers during his short presidency.

Still, Castillo retained supporters, who see him as a victim of political elites and a Congress that is widely unpopular and considered corrupt. Castillo’s 27% approval rating in a November IPSOS poll was still higher than Congress’ 18%.

WHERE ARE THE PROTESTS?

Protests have taken place across the country, but Peru’s long-marginalized, left-leaning south has been their epicenter and the site of the worst violence.

The largely autochthonous region has for centuries been at odds with the more mestizo and whiter capital, which has long dominated national politics. Castillo was only the second president born outside of Lima to be elected since 1956.

Although poverty has fallen in recent decades, a gap in living standards persists between the region and the capital. Despite local copper and gas wealth in the south, indicators including life expectancy and infant mortality lag behind those in Lima.

Southern Peru is also home to economically and culturally important tourist destinations such as Cusco and the nearby Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, from where more than 2,000 tourists had to be evacuated in early January due to protests.

