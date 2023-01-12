UAE names its oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talksExBulletin



change the subtitles Kamran Jebreili/AP

Kamran Jebreili/AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat who heads Abu Dhabi’s state oil company and oversees its renewable energy efforts to preside over the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai. , highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation.

Authorities named Sultan al-Jaber, a confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. The firm pumps about 4 million barrels of crude oil per day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily.

That revenue fuels the ambitions of this federation of seven sheikhdoms in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as producing more of the heat-trapping carbon dioxide that UN negotiations hope to curb.

But al-Jaber also once spearheaded a once-ambitious project to have a $22 billion “carbon neutral” city on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, an effort that was later scrapped after the global financial crisis that hit the emirate hard starting in 2008 Today, he serves as chairman of Masdar, a clean energy company that spun out of the project.

“Sultan al-Jaber has the credentials and the background to build on the trends that are already underway,” said Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst for a risk intelligence firm called the RANE Network. Since he is an oilman, I don’t think it will be a big risk for him.

Emirati state-run WAM quoted al-Jaber, a long-time climate envoy, as saying “it will be a critical year in a critical decade for climate action.” He called for “a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach” to limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2050. Scientists say this limit could avoid or at least reduce some from the most catastrophic damages of climate change in the future.

However, Al-Jaber’s appointment drew immediate criticism. Harjeet Singh, who is head of Global Policy Strategy at Climate Action Network International, said al-Jaber’s retention of the CEO title at the state oil company constituted “an unprecedented and alarming conflict of interest”.

“There can be no place for polluters in a climate conference, especially chairing a COP,” Singh said.

Alice Harrison of Global Witness put it even more bluntly: “You’re not going to invite arms dealers to lead the peace talks. So why let the oil magnates lead the climate talks?” Greenpeace said it was “deeply alarmed” by al-Jaber’s appointment, adding: “It sets a dangerous precedent, jeopardizing the credibility of the UAE and the trust placed in it.”

Each year, the country hosting the UN negotiations, known as the Conference of the Parties, from which the COP takes its name, appoints a person to chair the talks. Hosts usually choose a veteran diplomat as talks can be too difficult to navigate between competing nations and their interests. The nominee’s position as “COP president” is confirmed by delegates at the start of the talks, usually without objection.

The caliber of COP presidents has changed over the years. Observers widely saw Britain’s Alok Sharma as energetic and committed to achieving an ambitious result.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, meanwhile, faced criticism from some for the chaotic and sometimes non-transparent way he chaired last year’s meeting.

A call by countries including India and the United States for an oil and natural gas cut, for example, never made it to a public discussion during the meeting in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh where Shoukry controlled the agenda.

Activists worry that the COP, which is being held in a Middle Eastern country that relies on fossil fuel sales for the second consecutive year, could see something similar happen in the Emirates.

WAM said the Emirates had invested “more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects in 70 countries, with plans to invest a minimum of $50 billion over the next decade.” It was not immediately clear where those figures came from.

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, has invested about $3.9 billion since 2018 in renewable energy, according to New York-based research firm Global SWF. Masdar listed that it had $14.3 billion in investments in 2020. Masdar did not respond to questions about its investments on Thursday.

By comparison, Mubadala invested $9.8 billion over the same period in oil and gas projects, Global SWF said.

The United Arab Emirates is home to a massive solar park in Dubai, as well as the Barakah nuclear power plant, which is the only source of atomic energy in the Arabian Peninsula. But it also requires vast amounts of energy to run the desalination plants that brought green golf courses to its desert expanses, to power the air conditioners that cool its cavernous centers in the summer heat, and to power heavy industries. such as aluminum smelters.

The UAE’s clean energy policies took off in the mid-2000s as Dubai’s real estate boom saw it build the world’s tallest building and massive palm-shaped archipelagos off its coast. The World Wildlife Fund at the time estimated that the United Arab Emirates had the world’s largest ecological footprint per capita, meaning that each of its residents used more resources on average than those living in any other nation. The UAE still ranks high on similar lists.

The Masdar City project arose out of concern about being tarnished, before it was scrapped.

“By actually doing and investing money, we had access to lessons learned that no one else had access to,” al-Jaber told The Associated Press in 2010. “We have to learn, adapt, adapt and move forward. We can”. don’t be rigid.”

The UAE then turned Masdar City into a campus that now hosts the UN’s International Renewable Energy Agency and the firm itself to invest in renewables at home and abroad. Joe Biden, shortly before leaving office as America’s vice president, even visited Masdar City in 2016.

Analysts believe the Emirates are trying to maximize their profits before the world turns more and more to renewables. The Emirates itself has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050, a target that remains elusive and which authorities have not fully explained how they will achieve.

The United Arab Emirates “has done nothing to be a major producer of oil and gas, and apparently he is very well connected to the rulers in the country,” said Alden Meyer, a longtime observer of climate talks at the group. of environmental thought E3G. “I hope (al-Jaber) has good diplomatic and negotiation skills and the ability to build consensus and compromise.”

COP28 will be held at Dubai Expo City from 30 November to 12 December.