When CEOs investigate corruption, including internal sabotage by suppliers who want more work, some may not want them around. Consider South Africa’s failed electricity utility Eskom, whose CEO Andr de Ruyter was treated for cyanide poisoning after drinking coffee in his office. It is now being investigated as one assassination attempt. The incident came a day after de Ruyter had tendered his resignation, effective March 31.

Mr de Ruyter has investigated the endemic corruption of Eskom, Africa’s largest utility.

Despite large coal reserves, Eskom fails to provide reliable power and operates at 50 percent capacity. South Africa used to have a well-functioning energy sector that was the envy of Africa, but Eskoms’ poor performance is now a problem for all the country’s people and the South African economy.

One solution is to auction off power plants to private companies and allow them to compete to provide power. A profit motive would result in better performance. But privatizing the power plants that feed the grid is politically unpopular within the ruling alliance of the African National Congress (ANC), the Communist Party and the unions. The auctioning of power plants needs political support, which is not forthcoming.

Instead, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is shuffling the proverbial deckchairs on the Titanic by moving Eskom to Ministry of Energy.

American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Desmond Lachman told me in an email, the chances of real Eskom reform are close to zero under ANC rule, as can be seen from the enormous internal party difficulties President Ramaphosa is having in trying to to clean it. The chances of it being privatized under the ANC are even slimmer, as this runs counter to the ANC alliance’s antipathy to markets.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Corruption in the South African public sector was detailed in a series of voluminous reports by the Zondo Commission, chaired by Justice Zondo, Chief Justice of South Africa. Following investigations and hearings between 2016 and 2022, the reports include 533 Eskom sites, found here AND here. It is alleged that Eskom has given him contracts with favorable terms the Gupta familywho have close relations with former South African President Jacob Zuma and the ANC.

of the sixth and final volume of the report recommended the prosecution of the Guptas and former Eskom officials responsible for fraudulent contracts. Several Guptas are in Dubai, awaiting extradition to South Africa.

Load shedding, known in America as outages, has become a normal aspect of life in South Africa. There is even predictable stages, ranging from Stage 1 (reducing power for two hours at a time over a four-day period) to Stage 8 (reducing power for 12 hours out of every 24). South Africans are angry about power cuts, but they have to adapt.

Phone apps occasionally provide accurate information about power outages. But some outages are unpredictable, due to cable theft or breakdowns, leaving families unable to cook dinner or use computers for children’s homework.

Without electricity, small businesses and farmers are left without refrigeration and have to discount perishable products for quick sale. People may show up to work and find that the power is out, so they sit in offices unable to work if they can get to their offices without working elevators.

Municipal water is cut off because the pumps have no power. Raw sewage flowing into the sea spreads e-coli infections and forces beach closures.

Mr Lachman said, Eskom is riddled with corruption and has been mismanaged for the past 25 years. South Africa is now suffering from the worst power outages in history, which is having a negative impact on the economy. Eskom’s problems are emblematic of what has gone wrong in the last 30 years of ANC rule, which has been associated with a corrupt and incompetent state.

Eskom has 45,000 megawatts of coal-fired baseload, enough to run the country, but the power plants do not operate and are poorly maintained. The production of all megawatts requires efforts to systematically repair power plants, starting with the most equipped power plants and going down to the worst.

Maintenance requires deliberate load shedding while power plants are out of service for maintenance. Putting the entire country into Phase 2 by reducing power by 2,000 megawatts, 6 times in a four-day period for 2-hour work would allow the power plants to be repaired. But because power outages are unpopular, operators neglect deep repairs.

Maintenance also requires a trained workforce and South Africa’s technical workforce is shrinking. Foreign workers may be needed to complete repairs.

At its conference to elect new party leaders in December 2022, many ANC delegates expressed fears that Eskoms’ problems could cost them elections in 2024. So far, no political party is running for office on the platform of improvement of electricity. No party has even made energy production the center of a manifesto.

People celebrate when they have only minimal disruption and cope with the hardships, but public patience is being sorely tried. Eskom is an example of how corruption can stifle initiative and grind an economy to dust.