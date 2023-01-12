Any violation of the UN Charter is a threat to us all: Minister Rutley’s statement to the UN





Thank you, Mr. President. I am grateful to our informants for their valuable input today. The UK has long been an advocate of the rules-based international order as the foundation of international peace, development and human progress, and we remain deeply committed to it today. At the center of this order is the UN Charter. Since its inception in 1945, 193 countries have ratified that Charter, pledging to work together to save future generations from the scourge of war, promote human rights and uphold international law. And within this Charter, Articles 1 and 2 are of particular importance for today’s Security Council discussion. These articles provide the foundations for global peace and security. They include an express commitment by Member States not to threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. And they oblige member states to resolve disputes by exclusively peaceful means. These are principles we are all committed to. And for all the tragedies and bloodshed of the past 8 decades, the remarkable truth is that global engagement has made a difference, with the death toll in state conflicts as a percentage of the global population falling by 95% between 1946 and 2020. And yet, while many countries have indeed overwhelmingly demonstrated how seriously they take their commitments under the UN Charter, a small number continue to show their disregard for the rules-based international order and the rule of law. Mr. President, Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine is a particularly stark example. Through its unprovoked invasion, fake referendums and illegal annexations, Russia has shown contempt for its obligations under the UN Charter. Russia has clearly violated the prohibition of the use of force and the principle of non-interference in violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is made more serious by the fact that Russia is a permanent member of this Council, which brings with it a special responsibility. Elsewhere, too, we continue to see some member states acting in a way that demonstrates a disregard for the rules-based international order. Iran’s nuclear program has never been more advanced than it is today. It is threatening international peace and security and undermining the global non-proliferation system.

North Korea’s unprecedented launch of 70 ballistic missiles in 2022 violates multiple Security Council resolutions, also continues to threaten international peace and security. And in Syria, the targeting of schools, hospitals and first responders – by the Regime and Russia – are flagrant violations of international law and, indeed, basic human decency. Rape and sexual violence have been widely used as weapons of war, especially by the regime’s pro-government forces. Today’s discussion is timely. Any violation of the UN Charter and its fundamental principles, which underpin global peace and security, represents a threat to us all. And so now, more than ever, the International Community must come together to reiterate our support for the UN Charter and the rule of law; we commit to working together to strengthen the rules-based international order and the rule of law, and to send a clear signal that we will not tolerate efforts to undermine the rules-based international order. The UK looks forward to working with you all to do this. Thank you, Mr. President.

