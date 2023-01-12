Ancient DNA Charts Native Americans Traveled to Asia Thousands of Years Ago | science

Whether walking a land bridge or traveling by boat, hunter-gatherers emerged from eastern Eurasia about 20,000 to 30,000 years ago to become the first Americans. But the transcontinental journey was not a one-way trip. Several times in history, genetic studies show, Native Americans moved back across the Bering Strait to Eurasialong before Europeans began arriving in distant parts of the Americas.

Now, new genetic research is mapping those ancient migrations back and forth across the Bering Strait and elsewhere across Eurasia during key periods of human prehistory. Scientists have recently recovered ancient DNA from the well-preserved bones and teeth of ten East Eurasian individuals, between 7,500 and 500 years old, and they published their findings on Thursday at Current Biology. New evidence shows that from the coasts of America and Japan to the interior of Siberia, some of the populations of our deep ancestors may have been more mobile and admixed than anyone would have imagined.

Cosimo Posth, an expert in archaeogenetics at the University of Tbingen, Germany, and colleagues described the genomes of ten different individuals who lived in three key regions: the Altai Mountains of Siberia, the Kamchatka Peninsula and other parts of the Russian Far East. Environmental conditions cold climates at high latitudes allowed optimal preservation of DNA that was hundreds to thousands of years old. In these environments you can find individuals with 70 to 80 percent human DNA in their bones, comparable to what you’d get if you extracted saliva from you or me, Posth says. You can actually generate a genome of the same quality as a modern genome. Its amazing stuff.

DNA analysis from those ten individuals yielded some key discoveries about ancient migrations. First, the extensive movements of ancient people and cultures across Eurasia is evidenced by the discovery of an entirely new population living in the Altai Mountains of Siberia. The authors show that the descendants of the cultures were part of the lineages that later helped populate Europe and the Americas. Second, individuals of the Japanese Jomon culture, isolated in the archipelago for thousands of years, migrated back to the Asian continent from which their ancestors came. And finally, Native Americans migrated back to Asia several times over a period of thousands of years.

The remains of some of the oldest individuals in the study, dated to about 7,500 years ago, are part of a previously unknown population of hunter-gatherers living in the Altai Mountains. Today this crossroads is a kind of Eurasian four corners where Russia, Mongolia, China and Kazakhstan border each other. In the early Holocene, at least 10,000 years ago, the Altai population lived in a slowly warming region. Analysis of the posts shows that this group was a genetic mix of two distinct groups that lived in different parts of Siberia during the last Ice Age: Paleo-Siberians and Ancient North Eurasians. Paleo-Siberian population contributed to the first wave of people crossing over to America, and many Native Americans today can trace part of their ancestry to this group. Ancient northern Eurasian ancestry first appears in a 24,000-year-old Maltese individual from the Lake Baikal region and over time became genetically significant. contributions to almost all European populationsand in later North American migrations as well.

Siberia’s Altai Mountains are the same region where 2010 discovery of a fragmented finger bone turned out, after DNA analysis, to identify an entirely new species of close relatives of man, the Denisovans. Their ancestry, which existed from about 400,000 to about 30,000 years ago, has turned out to be quite complicated. In 2018, scientists learned that a 13-year-old girl found in a mountain cave was born to a Denisovan mother and a Neanderthal father, showing that different species not only crossed paths in the region, but also interbred.

This also seems to be a crucial region for us, for humans, says Posth. Perhaps this was a corridor and crossroads for the mixing of populations.

Posth was surprised by the scale of human migrations revealed by the different DNA. I expected movement perhaps from one valley to another, but here we were talking about large-scale movement and mobility between these groups across vast areas of North Asia. According to co-author Ke Wang, of China’s Fudan University, an individual in Nizhnetytkesken Cave was found with burial goods such as stone points, jewelry and animal claws that may indicate religious overtones and the possible practice of shamanism. The genetic profile of this 6,500-year-old individual was different from his Altai region contemporaries and more similar to populations from the Russian Far East, suggesting that he may have been from a genetically and culturally distant region.

These types of mixed migrations created the unique population of Altai, and similar events can be traced in the genes of his descendants. For example, genetic evidence suggests that this population of Altai hunter-gatherers may be the source of the ancient northern Eurasian ancestry discovered in groups such as the Tarim Basin mummies and the Bronze Age cultures of Lake Baikal region of southern Russia.

The study also revealed links between the remains of 7,000-year-old individuals from the Russian Far East and the islands of Japan. The remains had significant amounts of ancestry associated with the Jomon, a hunter-gatherer population from the Japanese archipelago

Genomic analysis suggests that Jomon, the creators of a unique ceramiclived in relative isolation from 20,000 to 15,000 years ago until nearly 3000 years ago, when traditional hunter-gatherers mixed with a new influx of rice farmers on the islands. But the new study finds that some Jomon left the islands for the mainland before this mixing, crossing the sea 7,000 years ago.

The finds also reveal ancient comings and goings across the Bering Strait. Scientists have already stated that groups in Asia made at least three major migrations to the Americas about 20,000, 5,000 and 1,000 years ago. But those events represent only half the story; mounting genetic and archaeological evidence reveals that some populations made a round trip. The new study pinpoints the timing of some of the migrations back and shows that they were extensive enough that American Indian lineages extend far from the coast, reaching as far as the Kamchatka Peninsula and central Siberia.

Posth and colleagues compared the genomes of three 500-year-old individuals on the Kamchatka Peninsula with people living there today. 500-year-old individuals have significant amounts of Native American ancestry, he says, but those living on the same peninsula today have twice as much.

This result means that some Native Americans had returned to Eurasia 500 years ago, perhaps around 5,000 years ago, according to estimates of when the genetic lines converged on the ancient specimens. And they also find that Native American peoples migrated across the Bering Strait more recently. Scientists cannot definitively say where those migrations originated; each of the Native American populations the group tested ancient Aleutian, Athabaskan, and Old Bering Sea lineages could have functioned as a representative source for the genetic data.

Finding genetic evidence of Native Americans in Eurasia is not surprising, notes David Meltzer, an anthropologist at Southern Methodist University who was not involved in the study. When Beringia [the land bridge] drowned approximately 12,000 years ago, this only meant that it was no longer possible to walk from Northeast Asia to the Americas. Beginning about 6,000 years ago, perhaps a little earlier, groups using watercraft easily crossed the Bering Sea.

Previous found genetic evidence both in ancient remains and among the contemporary Chukchi peoples of Siberia had already suggested that people moved in both directions across the Bering Sea thousands of years ago. What this new paper does, Meltzer says, is give us a better understanding of the likely number and timing of back-migration episodes.