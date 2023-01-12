Oral insulin is successfully delivered through the large intestine of mice, Show Study Results

According to the results of a study published in ACS Nano.

Individuals with diabetes produce little or no insulin, so synthetic insulin has been necessary to treat them. However, it is often administered through an injection or an implanted pump.1

An oral form of insulin is preferred, but the stomach breaks it down and neutralizes it before it is absorbed in the gut and enters the bloodstream. Previous attempts at an oral insulin involved micro- or nanocarriers and passively delivered to the cells lining the colon, but were found to be ineffective. A reported approach to oral insulin is to move the medication through the body, such as through the mucosal layer of the small intestine.1

The investigators aimed to achieve a similar effect with their insulin-loaded mini-pills, which contained chemical micromotors that delivered insulin to the colon effectively and safely.1

The tablets were coated with magnesium microparticles with a layer of insulin-containing solution as well as a layer of liposomes. The investigators mixed these particles with baking soda, pressed them into mini tablets that were about 3 mm long, and then coated them with a solution of esterified starch.1

The starch protected the tablets from stomach acid, which allows the tablet to reach the colon while still intact. As the tablets disintegrated, the magnesium microparticles reacted with water to generate a stream of hydrogen gas bubbles, which acted as micromotors that pushed the insulin into the lining of the colon.1

The investigators tested the tablets in rats and found that the tablets could significantly reduce the animals’ blood glucose levels for more than 5 hours. The glucose level was kept almost as low as insulin given by injection.1

These results may indicate a more concrete step toward creating a more oral formulation of drugs traditionally only available by injection, they said.1