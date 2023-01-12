Colombia – Security Council, 9240th Meeting

Speakers praise the progress made by the government, including the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2673 (2023), the Security Council decided today that the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia will monitor the implementation of certain provisions of the Final Agreement on Ending the Conflict and Building a Lasting and Lasting Peace in relation to rural reform and ethnic perspectives. .

Further to that text (to be issued as document S/RES/2673), the Council decided that, the Mission will monitor the implementation of section 1 and section 6.2 of the Final Agreement as set out in the Secretary-General’s letter (document S/2022 /940) in addition to the provisions in the existing mandate of the Verification Missions, as defined in resolution 2655 (2022).

The Council also expressed its willingness to continue working with the Government of Colombia on the mandate of the Verification Missions based on the agreement between the parties.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, highlighted the steps taken in recent months regarding comprehensive rural reform, such as the agreement on land acquisition and increased budgets for agriculture .

Rural reform is clearly moving to the center of efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous Colombia, he declared. Condemning the ongoing violence against communities and social leaders, as well as former leaders of the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Columbia-Ejrcito del Pueblo (FARC-EP), he noted his governments’ policy of total peace, coupled with an approach of cloud of human security.

He also reported that the first round of peace dialogue between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) is widely supported in Colombian society, especially by communities affected by the conflict. The new year began with the announcement by the President of Colombia that there would be a six-month ceasefire with some illegal armed actors, he recalled, noting that if the governments were successful the differentiated dialogues with the groups aimed to give end of violence, would greatly contribute to the generation of security. the necessary conditions for the realization of the various provisions of the final peace agreement.

Also, briefing the Council, Armando Wouriyu Valbuena, Secretary, High-Level Special Body for Ethnic Peoples of Colombia and a member of the indigenous Wayuu people, welcomed the extension of the mandate of the ethnic chapter. Being a third actor at the table is unmatched, he said, recalling the genocide and slavery his people suffered and describing the Final Agreement as an attempt to transform that reality. For centuries we have lived in a state that does not see us, he asserted, seeking guarantees of self-determination to guarantee economic sovereignty. He also emphasized the importance of including ethnic communities in the mandate of Verification Missions.

In the ensuing discussion, speakers welcomed the encouraging progress made by the Colombian government, including the implementation of the Final Agreement, particularly the Government’s prioritization of provisions related to ethnicity, gender and rural reform, as well as the ongoing negotiations with the ELN also as with other armed groups. However, many speakers expressed concern about continued violence against civilians, ex-combatants, and political and community leaders.

Describing Colombia as an example to the world of the transformative potential of dialogue and leadership, the representative of the United Kingdom welcomed government-led efforts to secure a ceasefire and alleviate the suffering of conflict-affected populations.

Along similar lines, the representative of the United States said that all victims of the conflict in Colombia deserve justice. Condemning any action that threatens the peace process, she expressed support for the ongoing process of transitional justice. However, obstacles to peace persist in Colombia, she warned, noting that drug production continues to fuel violence in conflict-affected areas and, as reported by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), coca cultivation reached record levels in 2021.

For his part, the representative of the Russian Federation emphasized that the new Colombian authorities during six months have done more for reconciliation in the country than the previous administration in the last four years. Highlighting progress on agrarian reform, the integration of ex-combatants and the push for legislative initiatives to ensure the legal foundation of the peace-building process, he said much work remains to be done, including restoring relations with Venezuela. The normalization of relations between Colombia and Venezuela will contribute to solving the migration situation in the region, strengthening border control and fighting transnational organized crime and drug trafficking, he emphasized.

In this regard, the representative of Ecuador, a country with a long history of bilateral cooperation with Colombia, noted the current efforts to address challenges along the common border and to fight transnational organized crime. Underscoring the importance of agrarian reform and access to land for a peaceful Colombia, he welcomed the greater emphasis on women’s participation in the peace process.

At the end of the discussion, Francia Mrquez Mina, Vice President of Colombia, said that the political, technical and financial support of the international communities made it possible to advance the implementation of the Final Agreement even when the political will was insufficient. The government’s commitment to guarantee the life of every single citizen will not be possible unless the armed conflict is de-escalated and the criminal structures that perpetuate the violence are dismantled. Citing unequal access to land and the neglect of the rural population as the driving force behind the war, she pointed to her government’s policy of allocating 3 million hectares of productive land for agricultural development.

Outlining other measures taken by her government, she said on January 4, legislation was signed that creates the Ministry of Equality and Equality the foundation for total peace, which includes the implementation of the Final Agreement, dialogue with groups and addressing inequality. Further, she continued, the government has designed racial justice policies to bridge gaps in equality by establishing ethnic and territorial rights for ethnic communities that have disproportionately experienced the effects of armed conflict and structural racism.

Representatives of Brazil, Gabon (also for Ghana and Mozambique), China, Switzerland, France, Malta, Albania, the United Arab Emirates and Japan also spoke.

The meeting started at 15:04 and ended at 16:55