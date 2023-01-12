DENVER (AP) Earth fever continued last year, falling short of a record high but still in the top five or six hottest on record, government agencies reported Thursday.

But expect record-breaking hot years soon, likely in the next two years due to relentless climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, US government scientists said.

Despite a La Nina, a cooling of the equatorial Pacific that slightly lowers global average temperatures, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that the 2022 global average temperature was 58.55 degrees (14.76 degrees Celsius), ranking sixth hottest on record. NOAA does not include the polar regions due to data concerns, but will soon.

If the Arctic — which is warming three to four times faster than the rest of the world — and the Antarctic are included, NOAA said it would be the fifth warmest. NASA, which has long included the Arctic in its global calculations, said 2022 is essentially tied for fifth-warmest with 2015. Four other science agencies or science groups around the world place the year as fifth or sixth hottest.

NOAA and NASA records go back to 1880.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the global temperature is quite alarming… What we were seeing was our climate warming, the warning to all of us. Forest fires are intensifying. Hurricanes are getting stronger. Droughts are wreaking havoc. Sea level is rising. Extreme weather patterns threaten our well-being across the planet.”

Berkeley Earth, a nonprofit group of independent scientists, said it was the fifth warmest year on record and noted that 28 countries had their hottest year on record, including China, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany and New Zealand.

Another group, whose satellite-based calculations tend to be cooler than other science teams, said it was the seventh hottest year.

Last year was slightly warmer than 2021, but overall the science teams say the big deal is that the last eight years, from 2015 onwards, have been a step above the hottest temperatures it’s ever experienced. the globe. All eight years are more than 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) warmer than pre-industrial times, NOAA and NASA said. Last year was 2 degrees (1.1 degrees Celsius) warmer than the mid-19th century, NASA said.

The past eight years have been clearly warmer than previous years, said NOAA Analysis Branch Chief Russ Vose.

In the human body, an extra 2 degrees Fahrenheit is considered a fever, but University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Renee McPherson, who was not part of any of the study teams, said global warming is actually worse than the equivalent of a planetary fever because the fever can be treated to go down quickly.

You can’t take a pill for it, so the fixes aren’t easy, McPherson said. It is more what you consider a chronic disease like cancer.

Like a fever, every tenth of a degree matters and things break down and that’s what they were seeing, Central Climate Chief Meteorologist Bernadette Woods Placky.

The chance that the world will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold the world agreed to in 2015 is increasing every year, the World Meteorological Organization said. The United Nations weather agency said the last 10 years averaged 1.14 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times. Vose said there is a 50-50 chance of temporarily reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius in the 2020s.

Vose and NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies director Gavin Schmidt both said there are signs of an acceleration in warming, but the data is not strong enough to be sure. But the overall warming trend is rock solid, they said.

“Since the mid-1970s, you’ve seen this relentless rise in temperature, and it’s completely consistent across all the different methodologies,” Schmidt said.

La Nina, a natural process that changes the weather around the world, is in its third year in a row. Schmidt calculated that last year’s La Nina cooled the overall temperature by about a tenth of a degree (0.06 degrees Celsius), and that last year was the hottest La Nina year on record.

Today’s La Nina years are not yesterday’s La Nina years, said North Carolina State Climatologist Kathie Dello. Historically, we can count on La Nina to lower the global thermostat. Now, heat-trapping gases are keeping temperatures rising and giving us another 10-year warmest year on record.”

With La Nina likely dissipating and a possible El Nino on the way adding to the warming, Schmidt said this year is likely to be warmer than 2022. And next year, he said, watch out for a El Nino.

That would suggest 2024 would be the warmest year on record by quite a large amount, Schmidt said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Scientists say about 90 percent of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases goes to the top 6,561 feet (2,000 meters) of the ocean, and figures released Wednesday show 2022 was another record year for ocean heat.

“There’s a really good connection between patterns of ocean warming, stratification, and then the weather we experience in our daily lives on Earth, including stronger hurricanes and rising seas,” said study co-author John Abraham of the University of St. Thomas.

In the United States, global warming first made headlines when Schmidts predecessor, climate scientist James Hansen, testified to worsening warming in 1988. That year would go on to be the warmest on record at the time.

Now, 1988 is the 28th hottest year on record.

The last year Earth was cooler than the 20th century average was 1976, according to NOAA.

But scientists say average temperatures aren’t what really affect people. What hits and hurts people is how warming makes extreme weather events, such as heat waves, floods, droughts and storms worse or more frequent or both, they said.

These trends should concern everyone, said Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, who was not part of the study teams.

OBM Secretary General Petteri Taalas said in 2022 that these extremes undermined security and health, food, energy and water infrastructure. Large areas of Pakistan were flooded, with huge economic losses and human casualties. Record heat waves have been observed in China, Europe, North and South America. The long drought in the Horn of Africa threatens a humanitarian catastrophe.