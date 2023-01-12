The Glorious Leader channels our desires with awkward party political broadcast | John Crace

Gcrimes. Just what we needed. The country is falling apart. Nothing seems to be working properly. But Rishi Sunak has the answer. He can channel our desires. And what we apparently need is a partisan political broadcast. Words of comfort and hope from our Glorious Leader. Who knew it would be so simple to quiet our minds? So late Wednesday, Rish! took to the airwaves to share his knowledge.

The broadcast opened with Sunak in a darkened room, surrounded by two coupling plugs. Things must be bad when a man with 720 million in his joint bank account can’t afford to keep the lights on. Rish! looked at the camera, his face a model of concern.

His priorities were our priorities, he began. I doubt that. His top priority is to try to re-elect himself as prime minister in less than two years. Or failing that, to manage his parties fall so that the conservatives do not suffer a crushing defeat. The priority for the rest of us is to find a way to stay alive. And we got married as our country at that time.

I know it’s been hard, said Rish!, doing her best to empathize. Awkward. But he was brought in three months ago to fix things. Except, of course, there wasn’t. Hed was brought in to fix the Conservative party which was locked in a death spiral. And even then, only because no one could think of anyone better. But now he wanted to give a full update on his progress since being in office. Or as complete an update as possible in three minutes and 40 seconds.

First, Sunak wanted to talk about the economy. At that moment we switched to an image of an unnamed coastal town. God knows why. Like many countries, he said, the UK had had a rough ride. But only he had the courage to set an energy price cap. Which will be news to Labor who first proposed the idea.

As far as anyone else could remember, Rish! had never been so keen on the idea to begin with. He then said he had made the difficult decision to get debt and borrowing under control. While he somehow forgot to mention that it had been the Tories, remember Liz Truss, under whom the economy had been in decline for the last 13 years. Sunak hurriedly said something about inflation before continuing. How one was expected to cope with rising interest rates and food bills was left unsaid. Just know that the Prime Minister really cares.

Next was the health service. Take a picture of a doctor standing on the street. My father was a doctor, he said, now for some reason he looked at us from a different angle. So he wouldn’t let us down. Perhaps someone should ask his father if NHS doctors feel let down by what successive Tory governments have done. It’s clear that Sunak can’t be that proud or he wouldn’t go private.

We were giving the NHS record resources, Sunak said. More doctors, more nurses. Wow. And there are still 136,000 vacancies in the NHS. Apparently all those people who refuse to take jobs because they think they will be paid too well. Cognitive dissonance or something. And still no sign of any of the promised new hospitals. A mystery.

But our hearts still beat Rish! there was more. Much more. Remember that pledge he made to reduce hospital waiting lists just a few weeks ago? Well, he had delivered. The waiting list was down by three. A British success story born in Downing Street. Destined to be in every Tory election brochure that comes through your door in the coming months. It will certainly be a huge consolation to all the other 7.2 million people on the waiting lists. And thank heavens that A&E departments are at crisis point and that ambulance waiting times for heart attacks and strokes are now at record levels of up to 90 minutes. Bring the good news.

There was only time for Sunak to mention illegal immigration before it was time to finish. Now Rish! somehow managed to speak without opening his mouth. He may be a dirty Prime Minister, but he is a brilliant ventriloquist. He would put our needs before the needs of his party and restore pride to the UK. I rather doubt that people will look elsewhere for that validation. And cut. This is a wrap. On and off.

Surprisingly, not a single hit was mentioned. The only thing on everyone’s mind. I think it must have slipped his mind. There again, what might Sunak have said? That even his own advisers thought his anti-kickback legislation was idiotic? That he, Jeremy Hunt, Steve Barclay, Mark Harper and the rest of the cabinet had no idea what to do.

The fact that they had hoped to play hardball would have gone down well with traditional Tory voters, and they were miffed that most voters sided with the strikers. That people are fed up with the Tories trying to pretend they haven’t been in power for 13 years and are all in favor of Labor trying to be a little less broke by demanding a pay rise that matches inflation.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer bring you the top stories and their meaning, for free every weekday morning Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the First Edition every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply.

It’s not just the country that’s upset. Even its conservative MPs. There was a time when Jacob Rees-Mogg used to be a regular fixture in the Commons. Now he is a rare visitor, preferring to spend his time plotting in dark corners. On Thursday, he appeared briefly to give an interview to GB News. First he claimed that Boris Johnson had been brainwashed by the wakerat to wear a mask during the lockdown. The next time Jake has an operation, he will no doubt insist that the theater staff suck the germs all over him.

Then there was another plot. This time to convince us that it was very difficult to remove 4000 pieces of EU law in one year. It’s all a conspiracy to stop us enjoying the benefits of Brexit that even many in his party no longer believe exist. But Mogg is a believer. He will go down with this ship.

He also said that the only thing that mattered was that there was a Conservative government. Although what he meant was a particular kind of Conservative government. One led by Johnson or Truss with whom he had remained in touch. Surprisingly, in JakeyWorld the country has a choice. Between a Tory government that would cause a death by a thousand cuts. And one that would simply burn the country to the ground. Lucky us.