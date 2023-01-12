IAEA Director: Commitment to a world without nuclear weapons

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, speaks to Vatican Media after his audience with Pope Francis.

By Valerio Palombaro

Pope Francis hosted the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on a visit to the Vatican on Thursday. During his visit, Grossi held talks with the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin; and Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

In this interview with Vatican Media, Grossi emphasized the need to find multilateral solutions to international crises and to avoid nuclear escalation. In particular, he dwelt on the delicate situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, announcing that he will soon visit Ukraine for the fifth time since the beginning of the conflict.

Pope Francis has strongly denounced the seriousness of the nuclear threat facing humanity today. What are your feelings about this threat?

I met Pope Francis because his voice, his message about these threats in this difficult time – with a complex international agenda – seems to me indispensable. The work of the IAEA has become urgent: it is a work not only devoted to the issue of Ukraine. There is also Iran and North Korea. Right now, it is clear that the provision of nuclear facilities in Ukraine has become urgent, necessary. Of course, as far as the current situation is concerned, it is always uncertain, always fragile: the bombing around and sometimes at the Zaporizhzhia plant continues. After my visit last September, I managed to establish a permanent Agency presence in Zaporizhzhia: now my commitment is to reach a political agreement between Moscow and Kiev, to ensure a nuclear protection and security zone around the plant.









The Pope has repeatedly expressed support for a multilateral approach in major international crises: how important is this support from the Holy See?

It is essential! The support of the Holy See is essential because it emphasizes the importance in terms of peace with a universal voice such as the voice of the Holy Father and especially in this conflict in Ukraine, which is a conflict in Europe, but it is also a conflict involving Christians worldwide. Listening to the voice of the Holy Father is indispensable: therefore the General Director of the Agency not only because he is a Catholic finds himself in this spiritual direction of the Holy Father, but also because of the real force in the world of this voice. in this time of war.















You mentioned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the possibility of this safety zone. Among other things, you visited Ukraine. What are the expectations regarding this possibility of creating a safety zone?

Of course, it is not an easy negotiation, because it is a matter that involves technical and also political and military aspects. As I said yesterday, here in Rome: the negotiating table has become bigger. I don’t only talk to diplomats, to political leaders, but also to military men: generals, colonels, people who have military objectives in an active combat zone. And I have to make this clear to the international community, because for the military forces of the two enemy countries at the moment this area is an area of ​​intense military activity. My challenge is to reach a point where there is a sanctification with a neologism, so to speak of the plant that is seen not as a problem, but as a solution to any more serious consequences: in fact, it is clear that a Nuclear Accident will it had consequences not limited to one of the two belligerent states, but over a larger geographical area and possibly all of Europe. And this is the insistence of the Agency and me. So, at the moment, there is a lot of talk about the territorial, surrounding aspects, which are the concerns of the soldiers of both sides. I have made progress. Next week I will be in Ukraine again, for the fifth time since the beginning of the conflict, to continue this round of negotiations. After that, it is not confirmed, but I think it is possible to go to Russia as well.









The Pope, speaking a few days ago in the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, expressed concern about the impasse regarding the Iranian nuclear deal. Any chance of progress on this?

The Pope is right: there is an impasse, negotiations have broken down, there are many meetings and exchanges, and that is why the Agency and I personally do not want to leave this political vacuum around such a volatile and dangerous issue. There are two parallel paths: that of the general agreement, the so-called JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action); and also bilateral negotiations between the Agency and Iran. We have not been able to make progress. Iran, at the same time, is making progress: progress in the uranium enrichment process, [and] in the development and construction of increasingly advanced centrifuges. This is really worrying because, of course, these are steps towards proliferation, which we should avoid. I hope I can go to Tehran. I always say that the Agency is a place of agreement, a space, a platform for mutual understanding. So I’m ready to travel and start again, if possible, as soon as possible.















Pope Francis has repeatedly denounced the immorality not only of using nuclear weapons, but also of possessing them. What can the international agency you lead do to promote the exclusively peaceful use of nuclear energy?

The exclusively peaceful use of nuclear energy is important, especially at this time when another crisis, that of climate change, has hit humanity. Clearly, I won’t say a rediscovery, but a much more intense focus on nuclear power’s ability to provide a clean, carbon-free solution to the global economy. You can see it in Eastern Europe, you can see it in China, you can see it in developing South Asia, just about anywhere you can see this. At the same time, as you rightly say, the problem of having nuclear weapons is always there. Of course we must, and I as the director of the Agency must admit that this is a gradual process and that now the imperative of the moment is to prevent more and more countries from seeking nuclear weapons, especially in an international context of tension. Countries, many have the idea and it is an absolutely incorrect idea to think that perhaps at this time the possibility of national development of nuclear weapons should be reconsidered. This is what the Agency should say No to: we already have a difficult international situation and we must not make it even more difficult. If there is one thing that is clear the Holy Father, the Church has said it is that nuclear weapons do not provide security: quite the opposite. It is the opposite! And this must be said. We must have the patience and the ability to convince the states, and this is not easy.