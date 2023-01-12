



Cargo tonnage also increased by Southern California the airport strengthened its role as a global supply chain hub and economic driver ONTARIO, California., January 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 5.7 million airline travelers in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic 2019 by 2.8% in popularity. Southern California Gateway recorded its highest passenger volume since 2008. At the same time, air cargo shipments exceeded the volume of 2019 by almost 9%, maintaining ONT’s position as a major commercial and logistics center.

“We experienced strong demand for air travel through Ontario International in 2022 with passenger levels exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the entire calendar year,” said Atif ElkadiChief Executive Officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “Our airline partners reinstated airline services suspended due to the pandemic, while adding new routes and increased flight frequencies to popular destinations, and passengers showed their preference for our signature customer-friendly experience.” of Ontario The 2022 passenger volume was 27.6% higher than the 2021 total of 4.5 million and was the highest since 2008, when 6.2 million passengers flew in or out of the airport. Since ONT’s return to local control in 2016, passenger volumes have increased nearly 36%. Ontario it also ranks among the fastest-recovering airports in the US after the severe disruption to global air travel during the early months of the pandemic. This growth is expected to continue in the new year. Based on current airline schedules, ONT will have 6.7% more flights and 12.3% more seats available in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. passenger totals December 2022 December 2019 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2019 CHANGING Away 454,457 485,086 -6.31% 5,544,921 5,279,722 5.0% THE INTERNATIONAL 22,845 29703 -23.09% 195672 304,010 -35.6% Total 477,302 514,789 -7.28% 5,740,593 5,583,732 2.8% passenger totals December 2022 December 2021 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2021 CHANGING Away 454,457 450,327 0.92% 5,544,921 4,377,255 26.7% THE INTERNATIONAL 22,845 16,824 35.79% 195672 123,373 58.6% Total 477,301 467,151 2.17% 5,740,593 4 500 628 27.6% Meanwhile, Ontario International has strengthened its role as a global air cargo hub. For the year, cargo and mail passing through ONT totaled more than 850,000 tons, 8.9% more than 2019 when the airport handled almost 782,000 tons of cargo. Ontario ranks among the 10 largest cargo airports in North Americaand according to a recent analysis by Oxford Economics, serves as the center of a global supply chain network that generates 17.8 billion dollars in economic activity. Air cargo (tonnage) December 2022 December 2019 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2019 CHANGING Freight transport 84,578 88228 -4.14% 796,955 760,045 4.9% COMMUNICATIONS 5468 832 557.62% 54,969 21,948 150.5% Total 90,046 89,060 1.11% 851,924 781,993 8.9% Air cargo (tonnage) December 2022 December 2021 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2021 CHANGING Freight transport 84,578 94,046 -10.07% 796,955 842,211 -5.4% COMMUNICATIONS 5468 5459 0.17% 54,969 50,428 9.0% Total 90,046 99,505 -9.51% 851,924 892,639 -4.6% circle Ontario International Airport Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that provides nonstop commercial service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information can be found at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), retired mayor of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gow (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert(909) 841-7527 [email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

