Middlebury College figure skater competes in World University Games

of 2023 FISU World University Games attract athletic talent from around the world to what is considered the largest multi-sport winter athletic event on the planet.

And the event is happening this week in Lake Placids Olympic Center. Several Vermonters are competing in the Games, which are considered by some to be a springboard for it Winter Olympics.

Athletes aged 17 to 25 compete in sports including alpine and cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboarding, ski jumping and figure skating.

Middlebury College student Ting Cui, 20, will be one of them. She has high hopes for this year’s Games.

Vermont publicist Mitch Wertlieb spoke with Ting Cui. Their conversation below has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Mitch Wertlieb: First off, tell me what this race means to you, especially coming off a pretty bad injury.

Ting Cui: Yes, I was sidelined and tried to get back on my feet and get back into competitive mode for about two years. And I finally worked my way back into good competitive shape this season. When I started the season, I had set this as one of my goals, that I really wanted to qualify for the World University Games. And for the first time in a really long time, I was able to accomplish one of my season goals, which was very exciting. And it makes it even better that I’m now a college student, a college athlete Middlebury Collegeand then I will be able to represent them at the Games as well.

What was the injury you suffered a few years ago that you are recovering from?

I had two ankle injuries all within the same year, the first one I was able to recover from in about six months. And then the second one was like a real injury to the same ligaments and bones. And so that took me out for a long time, and then COVID hit, so the rink closed. I remember my first day back on the ice, I was so excited to be there. And then the next day, I got a call that all the rinks were closed, so I couldn’t skate for a while again.

You must be so eager to compete now. Did you get the ankle injury, which obviously as a skater will be quite serious, did it happen during training? Was it skating related that you had that initial injury?

Yes, the first time was on ice. I was working on a really hard dance. And I rolled my ankle. I went down the wrong road. And then like completely wrapping my ankle on the outside. And then the second time was off the ice, so without the protection of the boot. And I was doing spin jumps, I was trying to do a little more spin. And I think I was a little less aware of that landing. So instead of landing on the bottom of my foot like I usually do, I landed on top of it and just like that I did a little ankle roll. Super not fun.

“And I think what I love most is very basic, really just the feeling of gliding on the ice and being able to roll so fluidly. You just can’t get that anywhere else, and I love the fluidity of the movements. ice .” Ting Cui, Middlebury College student athlete

And I understand that you are working on some interesting training methods that sometimes have you training virtually.

Yes, thats how it is. So I’ve been able to travel back and forth quite a bit between my home base at Middlebury College this semester. But while I’m at Middlebury and training, I’m on it Chip Kenyon Arena . And I work almost as much with my trainer. So I’m going to do a little setup, I have my laptop balanced on boards. And then that way my phone is free to connect to Bluetooth and play my app’s music. And so it’s been a work in progress, trying to figure it all out. But it has worked quite well.

It’s been good to have my coach there to also oversee things and help motivate me because it’s a lot harder to train while I’m at school because I have classes. And then after I finish my classes, I’m already mentally exhausted before I go to the rink. And so it was good for him to push me.

Tell me about the events you will be competing in at the FISU Games. What are some of the events you will be doing specifically as a figure skater? And what do you hope to achieve at these Games?

I will be in the women’s figure skating competition. So this includes a short program, a long program. And then at the end, there is an exhibition gala, where we perform a show program. And he is not marked. It’s just kind of a show.

I just really hope to put on shows that I can be proud of. I don’t really have results based goals at the moment. But just going into this, I’ve had a few little hiccups with the preparation, but I’m just hoping to be out there and do my best, whatever that looks like right now.

What do you like most about figure skating? How long have you been doing this?

Yes, I’ve been doing this for 13 years now, since I was 7 years old. And I think what I love most is very basic, really just the feeling of gliding on the ice and being able to come back so fluidly. You just can’t get that anywhere else, and I love the fluidity of the movements on the ice. It’s very different. So I’m very into ballet, as I started ballet before I started skating. And so, I think I was classically trained in grace and elegance. And it’s like a completely different shape when you’re moving on the ice, which I think is pretty cool.