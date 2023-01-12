News from the US and the world for January 12





Transition to a global recession: A new World Bank forecast is warning that the global economy is “dangerously close to slipping into recession”. The international body predicts that the world economy will grow by just 1.7% this year, down from a June 2022 forecast that predicted growth of 3%. The World Bank cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the continued resonance of the pandemic’s economic turmoil and higher inflation rates for the expected situation with the US, Chinese and Eurozone economies experiencing a “period of marked weakness” that will affect the poorest countries. . Second set of classified Biden documents found: Aides to President Biden have revealed another batch of classified documents at a second location linked to Biden after he ended his term as Barack Obama’s vice president. NBC News reported the discovery of the documents, marking the second time this week that classified documents that Biden kept after leaving office in January 2017 have been found. However, the classification levels and location of the documents were not disclosed, and neither the White House nor the Department of Justice did not comment on the news of the discovery.



Hamlin was released from the hospital: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital nine days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old Hamlin was initially under care at UC Health in Cincinnati before being transferred to Buffalo General earlier this week. Doctors said Hamlins’ neurological function remained intact during his hospitalization. However, the cause of Hamlins cardiac arrest has not been made public.



Republicans join the chorus calling for Santos’ resignation: Embattled Republican George Santos is facing calls from some within his own party to resign. Santos was elected to Congress in November to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District covering parts of Long Island and Queens, but after his victory a New York Times report determined that he made numerous false statements about his education, employment history and legacy during the campaign. . While Democrats have called for Santos’ resignation, the call for his resignation has been joined by another Republican congressman, Rep. Anthony DEsposito, along with Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Santos has stated that he had no plans to resign. Fewer Bitcoin Millionaires: The cratering of the cryptocurrency sector has weakened the fortunes of many investors who put their money into digital assets. A new study by CoinJournal.net found that there were 73% fewer Bitcoin millionaires in 2022 than last year. The cryptocurrency industry was valued at approximately $3 trillion entering 2022, but is now at $800 billion. However, the number of investors who now hold more than 1 BTC in their wallets has increased by 20%, if only because the barrier to investing in cryptocurrency is now more accessible. Diamond and Silk commenter dies: Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, died on Monday at the age of 51. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Silk Richardson, rose to national prominence through a series of YouTube videos in 2016 expressing support for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Diamond and Silk gained greater prominence through their appearances on Fox News and later on their Newsmax show Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear. The cause of death was not disclosed. Iconic guitarist Jeff Beck has died: Jeff Beck, the British rock guitarist who rose to fame in the 1960s with The Yardbirds before launching a successful solo career, died on Wednesday at the age of 78 of bacterial meningitis. Beck was an eight-time Grammy winner and twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first with The Yardbirds in 1992 and then in 2009 as a solo artist. His most recent output came last year when he toured with Johnny Depp after the pair recorded an album together called 18. Cover photo of Jeff Beck courtesy of Pelo Magazine / Wikimedia Commons

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://westfaironline.com/uncategorized/u-s-and-world-news-for-jan-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos