International News: Kenyan activist found dead; The Tunisian activist is released; LGBT+ march in New Delhi

Activist Edwin Chiloba was found dead in the Rift Valley

The body of Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba was found in a metal trunk by the side of the road in the western Rift Valley on January 4, sparking international outrage. The killing of 25-year-old Chiloba, who was also a designer and model, shocked the LGBTQ community and others across Kenya.

Just days after Chiloba’s body was found, the first arrest was made when a photographer, who was an old friend and former lover of the victim, was taken into custody. On 7 January, three more men were taken into custody and on 8 January, police made further arrests in the investigation into Chiloba’s murder.

“We have three new suspects in custody,” said Peter Kimulwo, head of investigations at the Criminal Investigation Branch Office in Eldoret on January 8.

“I can confirm that we have discovered the vehicle that we believe was used to dispose of the body. It will be analyzed,” Kimulwo told reporters.

On January 9, a Kenyan court allowed police to detain five suspects linked to the killing for 21 days. According to a police source who spoke to Africa News and requested anonymity, the victim was “suffocated” after being “tortured”.

According to sources, an autopsy has been scheduled.

Same-sex sexual relations are punishable by law, with sentences of up to 14 years in prison.

The killing has drawn strong international condemnation.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk said on January 7 that he was “shocked” and expressed his “deep sadness”. He expressed his “solidarity with LGBTQI+ activists around the world” and stressed the “urgent need to redouble our efforts to protect them”.

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Human Rights, Solomon Ayele Dersso, also condemned the killing as “the result of hatred”, calling on Nairobi to conduct a “transparent, thorough and swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice .

Dersso also called on Kenya to take steps to ensure that “all vulnerable members of society, especially those who are perceived as different from others, including because of their sexual or gender identity, are able to live their lives without the threat of violent attacks.

He said, “The continued escalation of violence targeting LGBTQ Kenyans is truly disturbing. Every day, the rights of LGBTQ people are violated with no real consequences for the perpetrators.” He asked the police to “conduct swift investigations and ensure that the killers are caught and prosecuted”.

The LGBTQ Feminist Forum, in western Kenya where Chiloba lived, pointed out that the designer had used “fashion to deconstruct gender and promote the rights of the marginalized community” and called for full light to be shed on the killing and hiding of the body.

Tunisian queer activist released

A Tunisian appeals court has ruled that the prosecution of a queer activist in a landmark LGBTQ case is “null and void,” an NGO and judicial spokesman said on January 4.

The decision in the case known as the “Kairouan students” refers only to Daniel, the only activist present at the December 19 hearing. The other five Tunisian defendants sought asylum abroad.

“It is a victory for Daniel and for us,” the Tunisian Association for Justice and Equality (Damj) said in a press release.

The prosecution was dismissed due to a procedural issue “because the police had opened Daniel’s computer” without judicial authorization, said a spokesman for the Kairouan Court of Appeal, Riadh Ben Halima.

More than two dozen LGBT+ activists attended the appeal trial, gathered outside the Kairouan court. Damj and the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) had called for a protest at the trial.

The protesters demanded the “removal of the article of shame”, referring to Article 230 of the Penal Code which punishes same-sex sexual acts with a sentence of up to three years in prison.

The case of Daniel and the other defendants dates back to 2015. Six students were arrested on charges of “sodomy” before being sentenced to three years in prison and banned from the Kairouan region for another three years.

In 2016, their sentence was reduced on appeal to 40 days of detention, but in 2018 the Court of Cassation reversed this decision and returned the case to appeal.

Article 230 dates back to 1913, under French colonization, but was retained in post-independence legislation in 1956. The law also requires an anal test, carried out by forensic doctors, which has been denounced as “degrading and inhumane” by some NGOs which are call for its removal.

“For the first time”, according to Damjt, the prosecution requested on December 19 that the results of the anal analysis be excluded from the prosecution.

The article also outlaws the creation of associations to protect LGBT+ rights.

In 2018, Tunisia increased the punishment of homosexuals, with 127 prison terms. As of December 2021, Damj estimated that around 150 people were being held in Tunisian prisons for homosexuality.

Damj member Seif Ayadi told France 24 news that the protest was mainly to protect Daniel, but also to “seek justice for all the victims, even if it is symbolic”.

France 24 reported that some signs at the protests read “Queer Revolution against patriarchy” and “My personal freedom is not the property of the Tunisian state”.

Thousands march for LGBT+ rights in India

More than 2,000 members of the LGBT+ community and their supporters marched in New Delhi on January 8. There have been no protests or marches by LGBTQ groups in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The protest in New Delhi was for equal marriage rights in India.

Carrying rainbow flags and protest signs, people marched towards the Jantar Mantar area near the Parliament of India.

The government has yet to legalize same-sex marriage, despite the Supreme Court striking down a colonial-era law in 2018 that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison. LGBT+ rights advocates have pressured India’s Supreme Court to hear petitions for legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

Religious objections to same-sex marriage are significant, with Hindu nationalist leaders saying same-sex marriage is against India’s culture.